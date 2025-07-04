Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between June 20 and 27.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Aldingbourne

AL/51/25/HH: Southview, Nyton Road, Aldingbourne. Part single, part two storey rear extension, including rear dormer extensions. Two storey front extension to facilitate front porch and landing area above.

The latest plans submitted to Arun District Council. Photo: Neil Cooper

Aldwick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AW/145/25/T: 3 Fernhurst Gardens, Aldwick. 1 No. Maple (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 8m and a spread of 6m.

AW/149/25/T: April Cottage, 28 Aldwick Street, Aldwick. Fell 1 No English Oak.

Angmering

A/105/25/T: Flint House, Mulberry Hollow, Angmering. Crown lift overhang to Flint House garden to a height of 7m to 1 No Purple Leafed Beech Tree.

Arundel

AB/55/25/L: 84 Maltravers Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for the proposed replacement of existing conservatory roof and frames including removal of part brickwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AB/85/25/PL: 28 High Street, Arundel. Retention of uplighter below the 139 Steps sign on the front elevation and new 139 Steps external sign, decoration of door surround/pillars and bay window to the external front elevation with existing paint colour, extraction duct ventilation to be added to below ground level external door and addition of new internal stud partition to basement level to create kitchen. This application affects listed buildings, may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

AB/86/25/L: 28 High Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for an of uplighter below the 139 Steps sign on the front elevation and new 139 Steps external sign, decoration of door surround/pillars and bay window to the external front elevation with existing paint colour, extraction duct ventilation to be added to below ground level external door and addition of new internal stud partition to basement level to create kitchen.

AB/89/25/L: 84 Maltravers Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for the replacement of existing conservatory roof and frame including removal of part of brickwork.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/75/25/HH: Ridgeway, Park Road, Barnham. Conversion of loft to habitable use including the installation of rear dormer and 3 No. Velux windows on the front elevation.

Bognor Regis

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BR/91/25/PL: 1 & 2 Sudley Terrace, High Street, Bognor Regis. Change of use of upper floors at 1 Sudley Terrace and additional storey to provide 4 No. 1 bed flats with associated works. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated).

East Preston

EP/56/25/HH: 4 Roundstone Crescent, East Preston. Demolition of existing garage and erection of new single storey side extension.

Felpham

FP/83/25/HH: 6 Andrew Avenue, Felpham. Single storey side extension.

FP/85/25/PL: Croindene, 8 Strand Way, Felpham. Demolition of outbuilding and erection of 1no self-build detached dwelling and creation of a new access to serve the existing dwelling (resubmission following FP/53/25/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

FP/88/25/HH: 21 Goodwood Avenue, Felpham. Proposed carport.

Ford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

F/19/25/OUT: Land to the South of Ford Lane, Arundel. Outline planning application with some matters reserved (except access) for up to 400 No dwellings, an 8-10 form entry secondary school with associated sports pitches and facilities, a community hub of up to 600 sqm, new pedestrian, cycle and vehicular access point onto from Ford Lane with additional secondary pedestrian/cycle access points provided throughout the site, allotments/community growing space, an orchard, country park, a sustainable urban drainage system and other formal public open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure. This application also lies within the parish of Yapton, affects the setting of listed buildings, affects a Public Right of Way and is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Middleton

M/35/25/PL: Arundel Court, 47 Elmer Road, Middleton-on-sea. Additional floor to the existing building creating 2 No. additional units and rear extension to create 3 No. additional units. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated).

M/52/25/HH: 29 The Byway, Middleton-on-sea. Flat roof garage side extension with a false pitch tile front elevation.

Pagham

P/2/25/PL:Land between 5 & 7 Well Road, Pagham. Erection of a single storey 2 No. bedroom self-build bungalow, with off-road parking for two vehicles. This application may affect a Public Right of Way, is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL liable.

Rustington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R/107/25/HH: 37 Knightscroft Avenue, Rustington. Single storey front porch, side/rear extension and replacement detached garage, following demolition of existing. Alterations to external materials, including replacement rooftiles, fenestration and rendering.

R/110/25/HH: 37 Jubilee Avenue, Rustington. Loft conversion including hip to gable extension. Alterations to existing porch and fenestration. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and construction of new single storey rear extension.

Walberton

WA/45/25/S73: Willows, West Walberton Lane, Walberton. Removal of condition following the grant of WA/28/21/HH relating to condition 6 - surface water drainage scheme.

Yapton

Y/38/25/PL: Bonhams Farm House, Main Road, Yapton. Change of use of central and upper part of stable block into self-contained accommodation for ancillary domestic use to include general refurbishment. This application affects a listed building, may affect the character and appearance of the Main Road/Church Road Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 2 and may be CIL Liable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Y/39/25/L: Bonhams Farm House, Main Road, Yapton. Listed building consent for the change of use of central and upper part of stable block into self-contained accommodation for ancillary domestic use to include general refurbishment.