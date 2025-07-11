Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between July 4 and 11.

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Arundel

AB/91/25/HH: 5 Torton Hill Road, Arundel. Single storey side extension.

Aldwick

AW/150/25/T: 40 Barrack Lane, Aldwick. Reduce height and spread of 2 No Poplars to leave 19-20m in height and 11-12m in spread.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/78/25/PL: The Hollies, 84 Barnham Road, Eastergate. Conversion of former care home to 2 No dwellings and associated works. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

BN/76/25/HH: 42 Hill Lane, Barnham. Removal of existing outbuilding and erection of detached annexe.

Bognor Regis

BR/98/25/PL: Pixie Cottage, Rear of 1 Linden Road, Bognor Regis. Conversion of former storage unit to for 1 No 1 bed habitable unit. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and may affect the character and appearance of the Bognor Regis Railway Station Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

BR/118/25/T: Oakwood Court, Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis. Reduce and lift crown of 1 No Chestnut tree to previous reduction points.

East Preston

EP/60/25/HH: 10 Hazelmead Drive, East Preston. New porch. Alteration to existing fenestration. Single storey rear extension. Installation of new fence.

Felpham

FP/63/25/HH: 111 Felpham Way, Felpham. Proposed part single, part two storey rear extension.

Ford

F/21/24/PL: Land rear of Waterbury House, Ford Road, Ford. Erection of 4 No supported living units (C3(b)), office block, car parking and associated works. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan, affects the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

F/19/25/OUT: Land to the South of Ford Lane, Arundel. Readvertisement due to amended description. Outline planning application with all matters reserved (except access proposed along Ford Lane) for development of up to 400 No dwellings, a 8-10 form entry secondary school with associated sports pitches and facilities, a community hub building of up to 600 sqm, new pedestrian and cycle routes, Public Open Space, sustainable urban drainage system, landscaping and associated infrastructure. This application lies within the parish of Ford and Yapton, affects the setting of listed buildings, affects a Public Right of Way and is a Departure from the Development Plan. This is a CIL liable development.

Middleton

M/54/25/PL: New England. 25 Central Drive, Middleton-on-sea. Laying of shingle and associated operational development. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Rustington

R/115/25/HH: 14 Ruston Park, Rustington. Removal of the existing conservatory. Single storey side and rear extension. New rooflights and rear dormer.

R/118/25/HH: Jasmine, 9 Pigeonhouse Lane, Rustington. Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of new single storey extension on the same footprint.

Walberton

WA/57/25/DOC: The Old Vicarage, The Street, Walberton. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under WA/17/24/L relating to condition 3-sample panel of flint work.