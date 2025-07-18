Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between July 11 and 18.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Arundel

AB/88/25/L: 17A and 19A High Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for the removal of a redundant chimney shared by 17A and 19A High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest plans submitted to Arun District Council. Photo: GoogleMaps

AB/95/25/HH: 1 Torton Hill Road, Arundel. Front porch and single storey rear extension.

Aldingbourne

AL/64/25/HH: 4 Beech Close, Westergate, Aldingbourne. Single storey flat roof side extension.

Aldwick

AW/151/25/HH: Tradewinds, 7 Arun Way, Aldwick. Erection of detached garage.

AW/153/25/PL: Gilwynes Court, Flat 3, Aldwick. Add platform and ramp to front door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AW/156/25/T: Alton House, 1 Queensway, Aldwick. 1 No. Sycamore (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 9m and a spread of 3m, except the southern aspect to be a spread of 2.5m.

Bognor Regis

BR/115/25/PL: Ground Floor Flat A, 32 Lyon Street, Bognor Regis. Single storey rear extension.

BR/119/25/T: 2 The Courtyard, Fish Lane, Aldwick. Crown reduction to 1 No. Beech (T1) to leave a height of 8m and spread of 3.5m.

Ferring

FG/69/25/HH: 10 East Onslow Close, Ferring. Single storey wrap-around extension to the rear (east) and side (south) elevations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FG/75/25/T: 31 Downview Avenue, Ferring. 1 No. Walnut (T1) remove lower overhanging branches from decking area back to boundary fence.

FG/79/25/HH: 32 Brook Lane, Ferring. First floor side extension with small dormer on the front elevation and small dormer to the east elevation at the rear.

FG/82/25/S73: 16 Oval Waye, Ferring. Variation of condition following the grant of FG/107/24/HH relating to condition 2 (amendments to the car-port roof).

Felpham

FP/92/25/HH: 49 Minton Road, Felpham. Garage conversion to a habitable space, rear single storey wraparound extension, first floor side extension to the west elevation, and front canopy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FP/100/25/OUT: 12 Ashmere Gardens, Felpham. Outline application with all matters reserved for the erection of 1 No self-build, 2-bed detached bungalow.

FP/99/25/HH: 16 The Midway, Felpham. New porch, single storey front extension, alterations to cladding and removal of chimney.

Kingston

K/12/25/HH: Tilford, Golden Acre, Kingston. Extension to detached garage and rear extension to main house. Widen existing crossover and install new drop kerb.

Littlehampton

LU/124/25/RES: Land west of Bridge Road Roundabout, Littlehampton. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent LU/238/20/OUT for 60 No dwellings to include a multifunctional gym building. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan, may affect a public footpath, lies within the parish of Climping and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LU/133/25/DOC: 36 Surrey Street, Littlehampton. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under reference LU/79/25/L relating to condition number 3 - new internal joinery, condition number 4 - proposed staircase and condition number 5 - proposed glazed wall and door.

LU/89/25/A: Morrisons Littlehampton, Worthing Road, Littlehampton. Erection of 7m internally illuminated pole sign.

LU/119/25/PL: Unit 11a To Unit 11d, Lineside Way, Littlehampton. Extension of industrial unit and installation of new palisade fencing gates to adjoin existing dropped kerb (resubmission following LU/303/24/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/122/25/HH: 9 The Estuary, Littlehampton. Raising of the existing flat roof area of existing garage to line through with the top of the existing crown roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LU/132/25/CLE: 5 Queen Street, Littlehampton. Lawful development certificate to establish an existing lawful use as a House in Multiple Occupation.

Pagham

P/80/25/HH: 174 Nyetimber Lane, Pagham. Dropped kerb.

Rustington

R/119/25/L: 1 Knightscroft House, Sea Lane, Rustington. Listed building consent to replace bay window to front elevation.

R/104/25/HH: The Paddock, 37 Angmering Lane, East Preston. Single storey rear extension.

R/117/25/HH: 22 Sea Avenue. Rustington. Two storey rear and single storey side extensions.