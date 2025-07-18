Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
Arundel
AB/88/25/L: 17A and 19A High Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for the removal of a redundant chimney shared by 17A and 19A High Street.
AB/95/25/HH: 1 Torton Hill Road, Arundel. Front porch and single storey rear extension.
Aldingbourne
AL/64/25/HH: 4 Beech Close, Westergate, Aldingbourne. Single storey flat roof side extension.
Aldwick
AW/151/25/HH: Tradewinds, 7 Arun Way, Aldwick. Erection of detached garage.
AW/153/25/PL: Gilwynes Court, Flat 3, Aldwick. Add platform and ramp to front door.
AW/156/25/T: Alton House, 1 Queensway, Aldwick. 1 No. Sycamore (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 9m and a spread of 3m, except the southern aspect to be a spread of 2.5m.
Bognor Regis
BR/115/25/PL: Ground Floor Flat A, 32 Lyon Street, Bognor Regis. Single storey rear extension.
BR/119/25/T: 2 The Courtyard, Fish Lane, Aldwick. Crown reduction to 1 No. Beech (T1) to leave a height of 8m and spread of 3.5m.
Ferring
FG/69/25/HH: 10 East Onslow Close, Ferring. Single storey wrap-around extension to the rear (east) and side (south) elevations.
FG/75/25/T: 31 Downview Avenue, Ferring. 1 No. Walnut (T1) remove lower overhanging branches from decking area back to boundary fence.
FG/79/25/HH: 32 Brook Lane, Ferring. First floor side extension with small dormer on the front elevation and small dormer to the east elevation at the rear.
FG/82/25/S73: 16 Oval Waye, Ferring. Variation of condition following the grant of FG/107/24/HH relating to condition 2 (amendments to the car-port roof).
Felpham
FP/92/25/HH: 49 Minton Road, Felpham. Garage conversion to a habitable space, rear single storey wraparound extension, first floor side extension to the west elevation, and front canopy.
FP/100/25/OUT: 12 Ashmere Gardens, Felpham. Outline application with all matters reserved for the erection of 1 No self-build, 2-bed detached bungalow.
FP/99/25/HH: 16 The Midway, Felpham. New porch, single storey front extension, alterations to cladding and removal of chimney.
Kingston
K/12/25/HH: Tilford, Golden Acre, Kingston. Extension to detached garage and rear extension to main house. Widen existing crossover and install new drop kerb.
Littlehampton
LU/124/25/RES: Land west of Bridge Road Roundabout, Littlehampton. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent LU/238/20/OUT for 60 No dwellings to include a multifunctional gym building. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan, may affect a public footpath, lies within the parish of Climping and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.
LU/133/25/DOC: 36 Surrey Street, Littlehampton. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under reference LU/79/25/L relating to condition number 3 - new internal joinery, condition number 4 - proposed staircase and condition number 5 - proposed glazed wall and door.
LU/89/25/A: Morrisons Littlehampton, Worthing Road, Littlehampton. Erection of 7m internally illuminated pole sign.
LU/119/25/PL: Unit 11a To Unit 11d, Lineside Way, Littlehampton. Extension of industrial unit and installation of new palisade fencing gates to adjoin existing dropped kerb (resubmission following LU/303/24/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.
LU/122/25/HH: 9 The Estuary, Littlehampton. Raising of the existing flat roof area of existing garage to line through with the top of the existing crown roof.
LU/132/25/CLE: 5 Queen Street, Littlehampton. Lawful development certificate to establish an existing lawful use as a House in Multiple Occupation.
Pagham
P/80/25/HH: 174 Nyetimber Lane, Pagham. Dropped kerb.
Rustington
R/119/25/L: 1 Knightscroft House, Sea Lane, Rustington. Listed building consent to replace bay window to front elevation.
R/104/25/HH: The Paddock, 37 Angmering Lane, East Preston. Single storey rear extension.
R/117/25/HH: 22 Sea Avenue. Rustington. Two storey rear and single storey side extensions.
