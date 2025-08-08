Arun planning applications submitted between August 1 and August 8

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between August 1 and August 8.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Arundel

AB/103/25/T: 1 Ford Road, Arundel. 1 No. Oak (T1) reduction to leave a height of 3m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest planning applications before Arun District Council

AB/105/25/T: Cloud, 9 Penfolds Place, Arundel. 1 No. Hornbeam (T1) reduce lateral spread to 0.5m on the south-westerly aspect. 1 No. Oak (T2) reduce lateral spread to 2m back to previous growth points on the south-eastern aspect.

AB/96/25/PL: 61 High Street, Arundel. Retention of outside plinth for tables and chairs on front elevation. This application affects the character of listed buildings, affects the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Aldwick

AW/169/25/HH: 47 West Drive. Aldwick. Proposed oak framed garage.

AW/171/25/T: 1 West Drive, Aldwick. 1 No. Scots Pine (T1) crown lift to 3m above ground level, overhanging limb reduced to leave a length of 4m and overall radial spread of 5m.

Barnham & Eastergate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BN/83/25/PL: Hill View, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. Demolition of existing dilapidated commercial sheds and the erection of 9 No. dwellings with associated car parking and landscaping. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is IN CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings

Bersted

BE/80/25/HH: 31 Greencourt Drive, Bersted. Front & side ground floor extensions, first floor extension and hip to gable roof alterations.

Bognor Regis

BR/133/25/HH: 8 Glenwood Avenue, Bognor Regis. First floor side extension and loft conversion.

East Preston

EP/65/25/HH: 5 Vermont Drive, East Preston. Single storey front porch, side and rear extensions and external alterations, following demolition of existing detached garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EP/67/25/HH: 42 North Lane, East Preston. Proposed crossover and parking area.

Ferring

FG/86/25/T: 3 Alfa Court, Sea Lane, Ferring. 1 No. Lime (T1) to fell.

FG/92/25/HH: Crampel Cottage, 61 Sea Lane, Ferring. Proposed single storey extension to the rear of property.

FG/96/25/HH: 2 The Strand, Ferring. Demolition of existing garage and creation of new garage, alteration to the garage approved under planning approval FG/109/23/HH.

Kingston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

K/14/25/S73: Breakwaters, 33 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Variation of conditions following the grant of K/44/22/HH relating to the amendment of plans approved under condition 1 (amendments to fenestration and materials).

Littlehampton

LU/146/25/PL: 58 St Catherines Court, Irvine Road, Littlehampton. Replace of wooden windows in the lounge and bedroom with double glazed UVPC windows.

Rustington

R/122/25/PL: Flint House, Cudlow Garden, Rustington. Removal of solar panels and retiling of pitched roofs on Flint House. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated).

R/133/25/T: Lamb Inn, 73 The Street, Rustington. 1 No. Ash (T4) proposed removal of the existing play equipment and associated bark ground covering to facilitate the creation of a new turfed seating area within the rear garden. T4 is located within the area of the proposed works. Protection measures will remain throughout the proposed works with no works to the existing TPO trees.