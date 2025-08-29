Arun planning applications submitted between August 22 and August 29

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between August 22 and August 29.

Aldwick

AW/185/25/HH: Marine House, Wessex Avenue, Aldwick. Single storey side/rear extension, first floor side extension and conversion of garage to habitable use.

AW/188/25/HH: 23 Coventry Close, Aldwick. Proposed single storey rear extension and alterations.

AW/187/25/T: 1 The Fairway, Aldwick. 1 No. Sycamore (T1) and 1 No. Beech (T2) both to fell.

AW/190/25/T: Little Drewston, Canons Close, Aldwick. 1 No. English Oak (T1) crown lift to 4m from ground level. Crown reduction to leave northerly spread of 4m, an easterly radial spread of 5.5m, a southernly radial spread of 5m, a westerly radial spread of 4m and a height of 9.5m.

AW/189/25/T: Canons Cottage, Canons Close, Aldwick. Crown lift 1 No. English Oak (T1) to 4m from ground level. Crown reduction to leave northerly and easterly radial spreads of 7m, a southernly radial spread of 6.5m, a westerly radial spread of 5m and a height of 12m.

AW/193/25/T: 9 Hornbeam Close, Aldwick. 1 No. Sycamore crown reduction to leave a height of 15m and a spread of 6m.

Angmering

A/126/25/CLE: 68A Arundel Road, Angmering. Lawful development certificate to establish the existing lawful use as dwellings for 68a and 68b Arundel Road.

A/128/25/T: Beech Glade, 4 Blue Cedars Close, Angmering. 1 No. Mature Beech (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 22m and radial spread of 3.5m (north), 5m (east), 5.5m (south) and 4.5m (west).

Arundel

AB/107/25/S73: 38 Maltravers Street, Arundel. Variation of condition following the grant of AB/115/24/HH relating to amendments to the sauna and garden room (condition 2 - approved plans).

Bersted

BE/99/25/PL: Annexe, 117 North Bersted Street, Bersted. Change of use from ancillary annexe to unit for short term holiday lets. This application affects the character and appearance of the North Bersted Conservation Area and may affect the setting of listed buildings and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/88/25/T: The Hollies, 84 Barnham Road, Eastergate. 1 No. Cooper Beach (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 17m and remove all dead wood, 1 No. Red Oak (T2) remove overhanging limb back to source, 1 No. Ash (T8) crown lift to 4-5m from ground level and 1 No. Hornbeam (T9) lateral crown reduction to leave a height of 9m and provide clearance from neighbouring property removing selective lower limbs.

BN/92/25/T: St Philip Howard School, Elm Grove South, Barnham. 1 No. Oak (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 15m and a spread of 7m, Area 0UQH Mixed species of conifer and broadleaf remove dead trees and Area 0UR9 1 No. Silver Birch remove to as close to ground level as possible.

BN/94/25/S73: Manor Cottage, Church Lane, Barnham. Variation of condition following the grant of BN/90/24/HH relating to condition 1-rewording of condition.

BN/96/25/PL: Land West of Brookside, Highground Lane. Demolition of existing barn to be replaced by a new barn within the existing footprint. This application is in CIL zone 3 (zero rated) as other development. This may affect the character and appearance of the Church Lane, Barnham Conservation Area.

East Preston

EP/71/25/T: Our Lady Star Of The Sea Catholic Church, Vermont Drive, East Preston. Fell 1 No. Pine to ground level and re-plant with replacement tree.

Felpham

FP/122/25/A: The Southdowns, 133 Felpham Way. Installation of various signage.

Littlehampton

LU/164/25/T: Winterton Lodge, Goda Road, Littlehampton. 1 No. Lime (T1) crown lift to 5m from ground level, 2 No. Sycamore (T2 & T3) crown lift to 5m from ground level, 1 No. Sycamore (T4) southern branches cut back to leave 3m in length, 1 No. Holm Oak (T5) northern branches cut back to leave 2m in length, 1 No. Sycamore (T6) northern branches cut back to leave 2m in length, 1 No. Sweet Chestnut (T7) remove epicormic growth from lower stem, 1 No. Holm Oak (T8) crown lift (northern side) to 5m from ground level and 1 No. Goat Willow (T9) crown lift (northern side) to 5m from ground level. These trees are within the East Street, Littlehampton Conservation Area.

LU/171/25/PL: 1-5 St Martins Lane, Littlehampton. Extension to the side of the building, external and internal alterations, installation of solar panels on the roof and a vestibule on front elevation. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/173/25/PL: Arun Self Storage, Littlehampton Marina, Ferry Road, Littlehampton. Change of use from caravan storage to the storage of caravans, large vehicles such as heavy goods vehicles and trailers. This application is a departure from the Development Plan, is in CIL Zone 1 and is Zero Rated.

Middleton

M/69/25/HH: 4 Templesheen Road, Elmer, Middleton-on-Sea. Proposed single storey rear extension, new front porch, alterations to side building, and internal reconfiguration.

Pagham

P/93/25/PL: 4 Canterbury Close, Pagham. Change of use of existing detached hobbies/fitness room to a holiday let. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

P/92/25/S73: Land North of Hook Lane, Pagham. Variation of condition 1 imposed under P/141/22/RES relating to plans condition (site plan, ASHP Compound, Mechanical Services Proposed Services Schematic Layout).

P/96/25/PL: Nyetimber Lodge, Nyetimber Lane, Pagham. Replacement of the existing windows and all external doors. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Rustington

R/129/25/PL: 154-160 The Street, Rustington. Installation of an extractor flue system and associated alterations to front elevation with installation of recessed shopfronts, replacement windows and replacement doors to side and rear elevations (resubmission following R/70/25/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Yapton

Y/54/25/T: 6 The Poplars, Yapton. 1 No. Scot Pines (G2) crown lift to 4.5m from ground level and crown reduction to leave a radial spread (eastern side) of 5m and leave current height of 13m.

