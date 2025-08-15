Arun planning applications submitted between August 8 and August 15

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between August 8 and August 15.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldwick

AW/170/25/T: Multiple locations on Craigweil Private Estate, Craigweil Private Estate, Bognor Regis. 1 No. Cut leaf Alder (T1) crown lift to 2.5m from ground level and crown spread reduction on the south and north aspects to leave a spread of 3.5m, 1 No. Cherry (T2) remove dead wood, 1 No. Ornamental Apple (T3) crown lift to 2.5m from ground level and remove dead wood, 1 No. Horse Chestnut (T4) reduction to leave a height on 15m with north east aspect crown reduction to leave a spread of 4m, 2 No. Silver Birch (T5) crown reduction to leave a spread of 1.5m, 1 No. Macrocarpa (T6) to fell, 1 No. Acer Crimson King (T7) to fell, 1 No. Large Common Beech (T8) reduce crown to leave a spread to 5.5m, 1 No. Elm (T9) to fell and 1 No. Sorbus Aurea to fell.

AW/176/25/T: 45 The Drive, Aldwick. 1 No. Cordyline (T1) to fell. This tree is within the Craigweil House, Aldwick Conservation Area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest plans before Arun District Council. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

AW/177/25/T: 21 The Fairway, Aldwick. 1 No. Holm Oak (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 7m and a spread of 7m. This tree is within the Aldwick Bay Conservation Area.

AW/179/25/T: Bayswater, 50 Kingsway, Aldwick. 1 No. Cotoneaster (T1) to fell and replace with a new tree. This tree is within the Craigweil House, Aldwick Conservation Area.

Angmering

A/115/25/PL: Former Shrublands Nursery, Roundstone Lane, Angmering. Retention of 40 No. dwellings (after demolition of previous buildings) and associated operations. This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Arundel

AB/102/25/L: Dean House, 34 Tarrant Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for creation of new bay window and entrance to Tarrant Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AB/101/25/HH: Dean House, 34 Tarrant Street, Arundel. Creation of new bay window and entrance to Tarrant Street. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/89/25/T: Hunters Chase, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. 1 No. Field Maple crown to be thinned by 20% and reduced to leave a height of 5.2m.

Bognor Regis

BR/137/25/T: 99 Marshall Avenue, Bognor Regis. 1 No. Ash (T1) reduced back to previous pruning points to leave a height of 8m and a spread of 8m.

BR/139/25/PL: Land outside 71A Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis. Installation of 1 No. new communications Kiosk with integrated defibrillator. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BR/140/25/A: Land outside 71A Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis. 1 No. internally illuminated digital display.

BR/142/25/A: Land Outside 60 London Road, Bognor Regis. Installation of 1 No. communications kiosk with integrated defibrillator and advertising display.

BR/141/25/PL: Land Outside 60 London Road, Bognor Regis. Installation of 1 No. communications kiosk with integrated defibrillator and advertising display. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated).

East Preston

EP/69/25/HH : 7 Tamarisk Way, East Preston. Removal of existing roof and replacement with a new second floor. Alterations to existing fenestration. New first floor canopy with rear terrace over. Two storey front extension. New front gate and boundary treatment. New outbuilding. Installation of solar panels.

Ferring

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FG/98/25/HH: 16 Alderney Road, Ferring. Proposed single storey garage extension.

FG/99/25/HH: 16 Ansisters Road, Ferring. Erection of summerhouse / garden room.

FG/100/25/PL: Units 2 & 3 Hillview Business Park, Littlehampton Road, Ferring. Change of use from Class E to Class B2 (Motor vehicle repairs). This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

FG/101/25/PL: 4 South Drive, Ferring. Erection of replacement dwelling together with reprofiling of the site and installation of new boundary to front of site. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FG/102/25/PL: Land North of 3 Grange Park, Ferring. 1 No. self build single-storey dwelling with new access to existing dwelling and associated landscaping. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Felpham

FP/115/25/T: 20 Virginia Gardens, Felpham. 1 No. Oak (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 12m and a spread of 12m and crown lift to 3m from ground level.

FP/114/25/T: 1 Northwyke Close, Felpham. 1 No. Popular (T1) radial reductions on the east to leave a spread of 6m and on the south to leave a spread of 5m.

FP/116/25/T: 4 Lauren Gardens, Felpham. 1 No. Oak (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 7m and a spread of 6m.

Littlehampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LU/158/25/PL: Shelley Lodge, Church Street, Littlehampton. Replacement weatherboarding. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Lyminster

LY/8/25/HH: The Manor House, Lyminster Road, Lyminster. Retrospective application for the adaptation of existing front driveway/gates.

Middleton

M/60/25/HH: 16 Sea Way, Middleton-on-Sea. Two storey side, two story rear, front porch and raise ridge for additional floor with new roof.

M/61/25/HH: 5 Sea Way, Elmer, Middleton-on-Sea. Two-storey front, side and rear extensions, reconfiguration of internal layout, first-floor terrace with external stair, external alterations and associated works.

Rustington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R/58/25/PL: The Bungalow, Station Road, Rustington. Proposed demolition of existing garage and storage area and construction of new self-build 3 bedroom dwelling, with new garages for both dwellings. This application is in CIL zone 4 and is CIL liable.

R/138/25/T: Ffynches Lodge, Rustington. 1 No. Mulberry (T1) crown lift to 6m from ground level and crown reduction to leave a height of 9m and a spread (east/west) of 1.5m in each direction.

R/143/25/T: 32 The Parkway, Rustington. 3 No. Beech (TG1) crown reduction to leave a height of 8m and a spread of 4.5m.

Walberton

WA/65/25/T: Flat 6, Exmoor Court, Hermitage Lane, Fontwell. 1 No. Oak (T1) crown lift to 2.4m from ground level and reduction of NW spread to leave a spread of 20m.

Yapton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Y/50/25/T: Camilla House, Church Road, Yapton. 1 No. Purple Leaved Plum crown reduction to leave a height of 6m and a spread of 5m. This tree is within the Church Lane, Yapton Conservation Area.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.