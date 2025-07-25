Arun planning applications submitted between July 18 and 25

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between July 18 and 25.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Angmering

A/102/25/T: Angmering Medical Centre, Station Road, Angmering. Crown lift to 3m from ground level for 1 No. Sycamore (T1), 1 No. Horse Chestnut (T2), 50 linear metres of mixed species (G3), 1 No. Horse Chestnut (T4) and 1 No. Callery Pear Tree (T5).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A/109/25/HH: Roundstone Cottage, 48 Old Worthing Road, East Preston. Readvertisement due to Substitute Plans (10B, 11A and 12A). Single storey rear extension constructed of matching materials to provide additional accommodation.

A/110/25/HH: 23 Mill Road Avenue, Angmering. Single storey rear extension and reposition existing solar panels.

A/111/25/HH: Meadows End, The Thatchway, Angmering. Proposed side and rear extensions. Proposed garage roof remodelling to integrate with the side and rear extensions. Proposed porch to the front elevation. Fenestration alterations.

Arundel

AB/100/25/L: 74 Maltravers Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for addition of a garden room incorporating the existing flint shed, and extension of the ground floor level of the dwelling

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AB/99/25/HH: 74 Maltravers Street, Arundel. Addition of a garden room incorporating the existing flint shed, and extension of the ground floor level of the dwelling. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/84/25/A: Junction of Fontwell Avenue and Wandleys Lane, Eastergate. Installation of non-illuminated post mounted sign. (Retrospective).

Bognor Regis

BR/114/25/HH: 71 Mead Lane, Bognor Regis. Replace existing rear conservatory onto existing base.

East Preston

EP/64/25/HH: 4 Beechlands Close. East Preston. Demolition of existing single garage and construction of double garage.

Ferring

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FG/76/25/T: 45 Ferringham Lane, Ferring. 1 No. Scotch Pine (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 17m and removal of overhanging southern limb back to trunk.

FG/85/25/HH: 9 Telgarth Road, Ferring. Hip to gable roof extension, front porch canopy, detached garage conversion, installation of front boundary wall and gates and alterations to fenestration/openings.

FG/90/25/T: 166 Littlehampton Road, Ferring. 1 No. Hornbeam (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 14m and a spread of 5m. 1 No. Ash (T2) prune over extending lower limbs (eastern side) to leave a spread of 4.5-5m. 1 No. Hornbeam (T3) crown reduction to leave a height of 11m and spread of 4m and 1 No. Ash (T4) crown reduction to leave a height of 16m and a spread of 4.5m.

Felpham

FP/103/25/A: 97 Felpham Way, Felpham. Installation of 1 No. internally illuminated sign.

Littlehampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LU/115/25/PL: Flat 38 St Catherines Court, Irvine Road, Littlehampton. Exchange wooden windows in lounge and bedroom with PVCu triple glazed windows.

LU/125/25/HH: 132 Manning Road, Littlehampton. Side of roof gabled with hip and rear dormer.

Middleton

M/58/25/PL: 86 Ancton Way, Elmer. Demolition and erection of 1 No dwelling (resubmission following M/22/25/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Pagham

P/83/25/HH: 2 Saxon Close, Pagham. First floor rear extension, reposition front porch to side, detached garage extension and alterations to fenestration/openings.

Rustington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R/113/25/HH: 7 Tasman Close, Rustington. Conversion of rear conservatory to flat roof brick extension and single storey side extension with changes to fenestration.

R/127/25/HH: 159 Worthing Road, Rustington. Roof alterations to create new higher ridge line, two cottage dormers to the front elevation and flat roof dormer to the rear elevation. Change pitched roof of the existing rear ground floor addition to a flat roof to match the adjoining extension.

R/131/25/HH: 8 Holmes Lane, Rustington. Alterations to the roof, new hip gable roof to 2 No. projecting bays, east and west elevation extensions and minor internal remodelling. Relocation of the front door on the same elevation.

Walberton

WA/56/25/PL: Land adjacent to Amber, The Street; Land adjacent to Nyefield, Yapton Lane; Land adjacent to former Balls Hut, Arundel Road, Walberton. Installation of 2 No. bus shelters and replacement of 1 No. bus shelter. This application may affect the Walberton Village Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Yapton

Y/47/25/HH: 21 Park Drive, Yapton. Two storey side and single storey front extension.