Arun planning applications submitted between July 25 and August 1

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between July 25 and August 1.

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Arundel

AB/87/25/PL: 17A and 19A High Street, Arundel. Removal of a redundant chimney shared shared by 17A and 19A High Street. This application may affect the setting of Listed Buildings and may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

AB/97/25/L: 61 High Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for a plinth for the tables and chairs on front elevation.

Aldingbourne

AL/71/25/HH: The Square House, Hook Lane, Aldingbourne. Construction of 1 No. outbuilding on the site of the former Malthouse, to form a garage (resubmission following AL/17/25/HH). This application affects the setting of listed buildings.

AL/72/25/L: The Square House, Hook Lane, Aldingbourne. Listed building consent for the construction of 1 No. outbuilding on the site of the former Malthouse, to form a garage (resubmission following AL/18/25/L).

AL/68/25/S73: Bayard, Level Mare Lane, Eastergate Removal of condition 3 (occupation limited to those employed by the adjacent livery stables) following the grant of AL/116/94.

Aldwick

AW/162/25/HH: 17 Grangefield Way, Aldwick. Move side-back garden fence (2m high) to 3m from the boundary.

AW/163/25/T: 30 Stanmore Gardens, Aldwick. 5 No. Leylandii (T1,T2,T3,T4 and T5) to fell.

AW/166/25/T: 207 Manor Way, Aldwick. Crown reduction to 1 No. Eucalyptus (T1) to leave a height of 16m and a spread of 10m.

AW/167/25/T: 16 Rucrofts Close, Aldwick. 1 No. Fraxinus excelsior (T1) crown to be thinned by 20% with south east spread reduction to leave a spread of 4m and a crown lift to 2.5m from ground level.

Arundel

AB/98/25/A : 61 High Street, Arundel. Retention of 3 No. non illuminated banners on front elevation.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/80/25/HH: Shannock, Church Lane, Eastergate. Single storey front, side and rear extensions. Roof extension to include addition of first floor and habitable loft with PV panels. Installation of front boundary wall and gate and widen existing kerb.

Ferring

FG/88/25/PL: Village Hall, 90 Ferring Street, Ferring. Proposed demolition of existing store and construction of 2 new stores in the same location on site. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated).

FG/91/25/T: Elford House, 11 Ferring Lane, Ferring. 1 No. Turkey Oak (TA) to fell, 1 No. Eucalyptus (TB) crown reduction to leave a height of 12-12.5m and a spread of 7.5-8m, 1 No. Conifer (TC) trim lateral leaders to leave a length of 12m and 1 No. mixed hedgerow to be trimmed to leave a height of 4m.

FG/93/25/PL: 1 South Point, Apartment 3, Beehive Lane, Ferring. Erection of a motorcycle storage structure within the allocated parking bay associated with apartment 3. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated).

Felpham

FP/97/25/HH: 35 Downview Road, Felpham. Part single, part two storey side extensions, single storey side/rear extension, front porch canopy and roof extension including conversion of loft to habitable use with side and rear dormers.

Littlehampton

LU/143/25/HH: 80 Southfields Road, Littlehampton. Installation of a new driveway and a dropped kerb.

Pagham

P/86/25/T: Sycamore Cottage, 6 Church Lane, Pagham. 2 No. Willow (T1 &T2), 2 No. Ash (T3 & T4) and 1 No. Hawthorn (T5) crown reduction to leave a height of 6m.

Rustington

R/130/25/HH: 17 Mill Close, Rustington. Rear/side wrap-around single-storey extension.

Walberton

WA/60/25/HH: 1 Boniface Close, Fontwell. Erection of conservatory to rear elevation.

WA/63/25/PL: Fairmead Farm Land, Binsted Lane, Walberton. Demolition of existing dilapidated structure and erection of a commercial building with associated permeable hardstanding. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.