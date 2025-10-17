Arun planning applications submitted between October 10 and 17

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between October 10 and 17.

Aldingbourne

AL/98/25/PL: Shop Around The Clock and Aldingbourne Post Office. Westergate Street, Westergate. Installation of scissor lift and delivery landing with new stairs and gate to boundary wall. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

AL/99/25/T: Caigers Cottage, Westergate Street, Westergate. Fell 1 No. Oak (T1).

The latest plans before Arun District Council. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Aldwick

AW/184/25/HH: April Cottage, 28 Aldwick Street, Aldwick. Drop kerb and alterations to boundary wall.

AW/221/25/T: Flat 4 Carnot Close, Aldwick. Reduce 1 No. Conifer (T1) to achieve clearance of streetlamp and telephone wires by a maximum of 2ft. Crown reduction to 1 No. Magnolia (T2) to leave a height of 4.8m and spread of 3m.

AW/220/25/T: 15 Grange Court, Aldwick. Reduce 1 No. Hazel (T1) to create 1m clearance from lighting head of the lamppost and removal of all branches within a 60 degree angle downwards from the light head.

AW/237/25/T: 1 Craigweil Manor, Aldwick. Fell 1 No. Horse Chestnut (T1).

AW/239/25/T: 107 Manor Way, Aldwick. Fell 1 No. Golden Macrocarpoa (T1).

AW/238/25/T: 131 Manor Way, Aldwick. Crown reduction to 1 No. Norway Maple Purple (T1) to leave a height of 8m and spread of 8m.

AW/240/25/T: 107 Manor Way,Aldwick. Crown reduction to 1 No. Monterey Pine (T1) to leave a spread of 13m.

Bersted

BE/122/25/CLE: Land to the East of Heath Place Business Centre, Heath Place, Bersted. Lawful development certificate for the existing use of the land for the parking and storage of vehicles, trailers and lorry bodies, the siting of storage containers and portable buildings and the storage of imported inert soils for more than 10 years.

Bognor Regis

BR/156/25/PL: 45 High Street, Bognor Regis. Construction of 6 No apartments to the rear. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

BR/158/25/PL: 45 High Street, Bognor Regis. Mansard roof construction at third floor level to allow for 1 No. 2 bed apartment. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flat.

BR/162/25/PL: 90 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis. Change of use from C1 (9 bed) (Bed and Breakfast) to a 9 bedroom, 9 occupant HMO (Sui Generis) with minor internal alterations. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/171/25/HH: 17 Annandale Avenue, Bognor Regis. Single storey rear extension and single storey porch extension.

Climping

CM/35/25/HH: 3 New Thatched Cottages, Climping Street, Climping. Proposed rear porch.

Ferring

FG/130/25/PL: Units 2 & 3 Hillview Business Park, Littlehampton Road, Ferring. Change of use of Units 2 and 3 from Class E to B2 (MOTs and motor servicing) (resubmission following FG/100/25/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Felpham

FP/148/25/HH: 2 Ormesby Crescent, Felpham. Pitch roof to the existing detached garage, new pitch roof porch and pitch roof dormer together with bow windows to existing windows to the front elevation and a flat roof dormer to rear elevation forming new bedroom suite and bathroom.

FP/151/25/T: Wyke Lane, Felpham. Fell 1 No. Ash (T-A). Crown reduction to 1 No. Cherry (T-B) to a height of 9.5m and a radial spread of 4.75m and removal of deadwood. Crown reduction to 1 No. Maple (T-C) to leave radial spreads on the north-east and west quadrants of 4-4.5m. Crown reduction to 1 No. Ash (T-D) to leave lateral branches in the lower half of the crown with 4m radial spreads, crown raise to 4.5m and removal of deadwood.

FP/154/25/T: 9 Innerwyke Close, Felpham. Reduce height to leave 9m, reduce North side to leave 2.5m and reduce West side to leave 2.5m to 1 No. Copper Beech.

Littlehampton

LU/209/25/S73: BCMY Ltd, 1 Fort Road, Wick. Removal of conditions 6-risk of contamination and 7-remediation strategy for contamination and variation of conditions 2-plans condition, 4-colour schedule for materials, 5-Biodiversity Enhancement Layout and 8-vehicular parking following the approval of LU/300/23/PL relating to design amendments.

Middleton

M/83/25/HH: 9 Alleyne Way, Elmer, Middleton-on-sea. First floor side extension.

Pagham

P/124/25/PL: Land to East of Commonmead Barn, Pagham Road, Pagham. 2 No single storey detached dwellings (with accommodation in the roof space) along with associated car and cycle parking (resubmission following P/9/24/PL). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 5 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Walberton

WA/83/25/HH: Pantiles, West Walberton Lane, Walberton. Roof extension to facilitate creation of new habitable first floor, single storey front porch, side and rear extensions, and installation of solar panels, following demolition of existing detached garage.

