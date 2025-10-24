Arun planning applications submitted between October 17 and 24

The latest planning applications before Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between October 17 and 24.

Aldingbourne

AL/95/25/PL: Belle Vue, Level Mare Lane, Eastergate. Erection of 1 No. detached self-build dwelling and garage with parking. This application is in CIL zone 3 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling.

AL/104/25/S73: Land North of The Haven and East of Northfields Lane, Westergate. Variation of conditions 2 and 5 imposed under AL/127/24/PL relating to plans and revised Tree Retention Protection Plan.

AL/108/25/T: Aldingbourne Community Sports Centre, Olivers Meadow, Westergate, Aldingbourne. Fell 1 No. Pedunculate Oak (T1).

Aldwick

AW/212/25/T: Aldingbourne Community Sports Centre, Olivers Meadow, Westergate, Aldingbourne. Crown lift to 2 No. Acer Campestre (T1 and T2) to 3m above ground level, removal of epicormic growth and spread reduction to leave a spread of 11m (T1) and 7.5m (T2).

AW/212/25/T: Grassed Area In Garage Compound, Westminster Drive, Aldwick. Crown lift to 2 No. Acer Campestre (T1 and T2) to 3m above ground level, removal of epicormic growth and spread reduction to leave a spread of 11m (T1) and 7.5m (T2).

AW/235/25/T: Thalassa Lodge, 31 The Drive, Aldwick. Crown reduction to 1 No. Red Oak to leave a height of 12m and spread of 7m.

AW/246/25/T: 221 Manor Way, Aldwick. Crown reduction to 1 No. Lime (T1) to leave a final height of 16m and spread of 15m.

AW/244/25/T: 80 Barrack Lane, Aldwick. Crown Reduction to 1 No. sycamore (T1) to leave a height of 10m, Northerly spread of 3.5m, Easterly spread of 2.5m, Southernly spread of 4m and Westerly spread of 2.5m

AW/245/25/T: 233 Manor Way, Aldwick. Crown reduction to 1 No. Oak (T1) to leave a final height of 13m and spread of 12m.

Angmering

A/159/25/PL: Sports Pavilion, Decoy Drive, Angmering. Application under Regulation 3 of the Town & Country Planning (General Regulations) 1992 for demolition of existing pavilion; erection of new Sports and Community Hub comprising of new 3G football pitch, improved turf pitches for football, multi-use games area, locally equipped play area, hub building, storage facility, car parking, EV charging points, access road, landscaping, associated works and infrastructure (resubmission following A/222/24/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bersted

BE/118/25/HH: 4 Violet Close, Bersted. Single storey side extension.

BE/123/25/PL: 3-4 Durlston Parade, Durlston Drive, Bersted. Replacement of shopfront glazing system to front elevation. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BE/125/25/PL: McDonalds Bognor Regis, 3 Oldlands Way, Bognor Regis. Installation of 2 No. additional rapid EV chargers, upgrade of the existing charging unit and the upgrade and relocation of the existing feeder pillar within car park. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

East Preston

EP/94/25/HH: The Boathouse, 133 Sea Road, East Preston. Single storey side extension to form a covered porch.

Littlehampton

LU/217/25/HH: 8 Griffin Crescent, Littlehampton. Single storey side/front extension.

LU/218/25/T: Land at the North of Riverside Industrial Estate, Bridge Road, Littlehampton. Reduction to group of Sycamores, Whitebeams and Pines (T1-T21) to clear the units and properties by 2m and removal of dead and dangerous branches.

Rustington

R/183/25/A: Lamb Inn, 73 The Street, Rustington. 2x illuminated fascia signs, 1x non-illuminated fascia sign, 1x corex sign, 2x illuminated logo signs, and new panels on existing post (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Rustington Conservation Area).

