Arun planning applications submitted between October 24 and 31

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between October 24 and 31.

Aldingbourne

AL/107/25/PL: Land at West Barn, Old Dairy Lane, Norton. Demolition of existing tennis court and erection of a commercial building (within Use Class E(g)), parking, landscaping and other associated works. This application is a departure from the Development Plan, affects the character and appearance of the Norton Lane, Norton Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Aldwick

AW/233/25/HH: Trendles, 31 Kingsway, Aldwick. Replacement of 25 No. Crittall-style steel windows & doors with aluminium-framed windows & doors that match the original design and appearance. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigweil House Conservation area.

AW/243/25/HH: 226 Manor Way, Aldwick. Demolition of existing single detached garage and construction of new utility/pool room and new single side garage. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Bay Conservation Area.

AW/248/25/T: Land outside 11 Grange Court, Aldwick. Crown lift 1 No. Lime (T1,000,003) to 5m from ground level with a westerly spread reduction to create 2m of clearance from the lamp post.

AW/250/25/T: Church Of St Anthony Viareggio, Gossamer Lane, Rose Green. Crown reduction to 1 No. Oak (T1) to leave an easterly spread of 5m and westerly spread of 5m. Removal of dead wood.

Arundel

AB/128/25/A: Land at Ford Road, Arundel. Proposed erection of 8 No. signs and 4 No. flags.

Bersted

BE/128/25/T: The Old Cottage, 70 North Bersted Street, Bersted. Crown reduction to 1 No. Ash (T1) to leave a height of 20-22m and spread of 20-22m.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/108/25/HH: Anchor Bay, 2 Downview Road, Barnham. Erection of car port.

Bognor Regis

BR/174/25/PL: 17 High Street, Bognor Regis. Conversion of vacant Class E building and erection of a first-floor extension to create 7 No. dwellings and a educed Class E unit (resubmission following BR/72/25/PL). This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/185/25/L: The Royal Norfolk Hotel, The Esplanade, Bognor Regis. Listed building consent for the installation of 101 solar panels across roof.

BR/184/25/PL: The Royal Norfolk Hotel, The Esplanade, Bognor Regis. Installation of 101 solar panels across roof. This application affects the setting of listed buildings, affects the character and appearance of The Steyne, Bognor Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/180/25/HH: 23 Pinewood Gardens, Bognor Regis. Two storey side extension following demolition of existing garage, alterations to fenestration and vehicular crossover.

Climping

CM/37/25/HH: Elms Paddock, Horsemere Green Lane, Climping. Rear dormer.

East Preston

EP/101/25/PL: The Former Conservative Club, 41 Sea Road, East Preston. Changes to the parking layout with the addition of new grasscrete permeable parking area to the north and south sides of the building, which has permission to be used as a funeral chapel, to increase parking provision to 22 spaces (including a disabled space), and for improved hearse access, fencing to side boundaries and replacement planting to north side. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Ferring

FG/128/25/T: 3 Grange Park, Ferring. 1 No. Beech tree (T1) removal of dead wood, crown lift to 8m from ground level and crown reduction to leave a height of 20m and spread of 20m.

FG/127/25/HH: 9 South Drive, Ferring. Proposed part single, part double rear extension with roof terrace, two storey front extension, new side dormers.

Felpham

FP/152/25/T: 108 Limmer Lane, Felpham. Crown reduction to 1 No. Poplar tree to leave a height of 8m, Northerly and Southerly spread of 4m and Easterly and Westerly spread of 5m. Removal of diseased central limb. Crown lift to 4m from ground level.

FP/161/25/T: Land outside of 75 Outerwyke Road, Felpham. Fell 1 No. Oak (T1,000,020).

Kingston

K/19/25/HH: 107 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Removal of existing mock tudor cladding and replacement with grey horizontal cladding.

Littlehampton

LU/220/25/A: Yeomans Seat Garage, 52 Horsham Road, Littlehampton. 1 No. internally illuminated fascia sign.

Middleton

M/88/25/PL: Sablard, 2 Ancton Lodge, Ancton Lane, Middleton on Sea. Retention of change of use of 3 No. terraced houses into 1 No. semi-detached house. This application is in CIL Zone 4..

Pagham

P/140/25/L: Salt House, Church Lane, Pagham. Listed building consent for the renewal of thatched roof, cement mortar removal, repointing and material replacement in external face of walls.

P/131/25/HH: 62 Church Way, Pagham. Removal of porch and erection of single storey front extension, single storey rear extension, garage conversion, and detached outbuilding.

P/139/25/HH: The Old Boathouse, 68A East Front Road, Pagham. Proposed boundary retaining wall and install steps.

P/138/25/HH: 33 Lion Road, Pagham. Roof alterations to garage.