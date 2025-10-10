Arun planning applications submitted between October 3 and 10

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between October 3 and 10.

Aldingbourne

AL/89/25/PL: Dell Cottage, Norton Lane, Aldingbourne. Installation of a gate at the junction of Dell Cottage Access Road and Norton Lane. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated).

Angmering

A/147/25/RES: Broadlees, Dappers Lane, Angmering. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent A/153/22/OUT for the erection of 19 No dwellings (resubmission following A /133/24/RES). This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

A/151/25/L: The Vestry Cottage, Arundel Road, Angmering. Listed building consent for refurbishment and repair with a new single storey lean-to structure and air source heat pump.

A/150/25/HH: The Vestry Cottage, Arundel Road, Angmering. Refurbishment and repair with a new single storey lean-to structure and air source heat pump. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Angmering Conservation Area).

A/135/25/HH: Ashurst. Ham Manor Way, Angmering. Retrospective application for detached store room/garage.

A/145/25/HH: 8 Lloyd Goring Close, Angmering. Two storey side and single storey rear extension.

A/148/25/T: 1 Alexander Avenue, Angmering. 1 No. Monterey Pine (T1) removal of overhanging branches back to the boundary line.

Bersted

BE/114/25/HH: 39 Sherwood Road, Bersted. Removal of existing conservatory / porch and erection of single storey front extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/163/25/PL: Pavement o/s Nationwide, 44 High Street, Bognor Regis. Removal of associated existing BT payphone(s) and kiosks and installation of 1 No BT Streethub unit. This application affects the setting of listed buildings and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Climping

CM/34/25/PL: Land South East of St Marys C of E Primary School, Crookthorn Lane, Climping. Relocation of visitor facilities including car parking, toilets, cafe and ancillary development. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan, may affect the setting of listed buildings and is in CIL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development.

CM/33/25/PL: Land At Northwood Farm, Yapton Road, Climping. Development of a 5m screening wall to western perimeter. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Felpham

FP/143/25/HH: 6 The Loop, Felpham. Detached double garage, new gates and piers.

FP/142/25/HH: 41 Caledon Avenue, Felpham. Single storey enclosed porch.

Littlehampton

LU/200/25/PL: Pavement o/s 63 High Street, Littlehampton. Removal of associated existing BT payphone(s) and kiosks and installation of 1 No BT Streethub Unit. This application affects the setting of listed buildings and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Middleton

M/80/25/L: Ancton Manor, Ancton Lane, Middleton-on-sea. Listed building consent to replace 3 No wooden storm type windows with PVCu mullions and casement openings on south elevation (rear) with Georgian lights with casement openings & fanlights.

M/55/25/PL: 1-22 Greenfields, Penn Close, Middleton-on-sea. Creation of 4 No. parking spaces in existing site area. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated).

M/74/25/T: 12 Ilex Way, Middleton-on-sea. Crown reduction to 1 No. Sycamore (T1) to leave a height of 11m and spread of 10m. Crown thin by 5-10%.

Pagham

P/128/25/HH: 5 Downlands Close, Pagham. Single storey rear extension with skylight and garage conversion.

P/129/25/A: Spindrift Park, Land off Hook Lane, Pagham. Erection of 1x non-illuminated ladder panel sign.

Rustington

R/171/25/PL: Land outside 1-3 Broadmark Lane and 8-9 Broadmark Parade. Proposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 2no. digital 75" LCD advert screens, and associated BT Phone Kiosk removal. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated).

R/172/25/A: Land outside 1-3 Broadmark Lane and 8-9 Broadmark Parade. Proposed installation of 1 No. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 2 No. digital 75" LCD advert screens with associated BT Phone Kiosk removal.

R/178/25/T: 3 Tanglewood, The Parkway, Rustington. Crown reduction to 1 No. Copper Beech to leave a height of 7.5m and spread of 10m. Crown thin by up to 15%.

