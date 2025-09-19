Arun planning applications submitted between September 12 and 19

The latest planning applications before Arun District Council. Photo: Neil Cooper

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between September 12 and 19.

Aldwick

AW/209/25/T: 18 Wyde Feld, Aldwick. 1 No. Sycamore (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 12m and a spread of 8 m.

AW/208/25/T: Old Place, Aldwick. Crown lift 1 No. English Oak (T556) above the garage a minimum of 1.5m above the roof.

AW/206/25/T: 11 Hamilton Gardens, Aldwick. Crown reduction of 1 No Oak Tree (T1) by 3m to leave a height of 16m and a spread of 12m.

AW/210/25/T: Apple Grove, Aldwick. Crown reduction of 1 No. Laburnum (T1) to leave a height of 10-11m, a spread of 4-5m, and removal of any dead branches. Crown reduction of 1 No. Crab Apple (T2) to leave a height of 7-8m and spread of 6-7m. Crown reduction of 1 No. Crab Apple (T3) to leave a height of 8-9m and spread of 7.5-8m.

Angmering

A/138/25/T: The Firs, Roundstone Lane, Angmering. Reduce 3 No. Beech trees (G1) to heights of 9m and spreads of 6m. Reduce 2 No. Cedar trees (T1 & T2) to heights of 10.5m and spreads of 8.5m. Reduce 1 No. Cherry (T3) to a height of 8.5m and spread of 7m.

A/139/25/HH: 21 Mill Road Avenue, Angmering. Proposed loft conversion including rear dormer, alterations to existing rear conservatory and garage conversion.

Arundel

AB/118/25/L: 16 Arun Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for the emergency stabilization of the flint and brick to front elevation with the repointing at the position of the newly installed Helifix ties.

Bognor Regis

BR/107/25/PL: Ancient Mariner Hotel, 59 West Street, Bognor Regis. Change of use from single dwellinghouse to 12-bed apart-hotel (C1 use) with associated improvements to the external elevations and replacement of windows and doors. This application may affect the character and appearance of the The Steyne, Bognor Conservation Area, may affect the setting of a listed building and is in

BR/157/25/PL: 3 & 4 Queens Square, Bognor Regis. Change of use of properties from 2 No separate bed and breakfast accommodation units each having owners accommodation and communal lounge and dining areas at ground floor and 7 No B&B bedrooms at first and second floor to C2 (Residential Institution) use comprising staff room and 10 No C2 Supported Housing units. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

East Preston

EP/76/25/HH: 7 Meadow Park, East Preston. Conversion of the existing garage to an annexe.

EP/79/25/T: 3 Beltane Close, East Preston. Re-pollard 4 No. Limes to 9m in height.

Ferring

FG/116/25/T: 19 Oval Waye, Ferring. Lift crown of 1 No Stone Pine from over 21 Oval Waye by 1m, therefore, lifting the crown from 2.5m to 3.5m above ground level.

Felpham

FP/132/25/PL: Bereweeke House, 4 Bereweeke Road, Felpham. Conversion of detached dwelling (5 No bedrooms) into semi detached dwellings (1x 2 No bedrooms and 1x 3 No bedrooms). This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated).

Ford

F/23/25/HH: Atherington House, Ford Lane, Ford. Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of replacement single storey extension, part first floor extension, conversion of existing store and alterations to roof, relocation of entrance door, alterations to fenestration, internal alterations and replacement of glasshouse joinery.

F/24/25/L: Atherington House, Ford Lane, Ford. Listed building consent for demolition of existing conservatory and construction of replacement single storey extension, part first floor extension, conversion of existing store and alterations to roof, relocation of entrance door, alterations to fenestration, internal alterations and replacement of glasshouse joinery.

Littlehampton

LU/182/25/PL: 43 High Street, Littlehampton. Fit-out of property to accommodate a community Banking Hub branch to include the replacement of entrance door, shopfront windows, stall risers and side window to accommodate double glazing, a new vinyl wrapped composite ACM panel will be fixed to the frontage fascia in RAL 7021 black / grey for placement of new advertisement signage fascia and an ATM will be integrated into the right-hand window, on the side elevation within the external courtyard, one aperture will be filled in, two new openings will be created in the external wall to accommodate louvres and the replacement of existing condenser unit located on the flat roof . This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/183/25/A: 43 High Street, Littlehampton. Various non illuminated advertisements on front and side elevations to include new ATM machine on front elevation.

Pagham

P/111/25/HH: 18 Mill View Close, Pagham. Erection of single storey rear conservatory and extend existing rear steps.

P/104/25/L: The Lion Public House, Nyetimber Lane, Bognor Regis. Listed building consent for a timber awning to the front of the building.

P/106/25/PL: The Lion Public House, Nyetimber Lane, Bognor Regis. Retention of timber awning to front of building. This application affects the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Poling

PO/7/25/DOC: Peckhams, Poling Street, Poling. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under PO/1/25/L relating to condition 3-required structural works to roof.

Rustington

R/160/25/PL: 154-160 The Street, Rustington. Erection of a single storey rear extension. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Walberton

WA/70/25/HH: Walberton House, The Street, Walberton. Installation of detached car port. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Walberton Village Conservation Area and a listed building).Angmering

WA/76/25/T: Land West Of Yapton Lane, Walberton. Raise crown of 2 No. Willow Trees on northern side to 4m by removing two to three damages to lower limbs, reduce remaining upper limbs by 2m on northern side to suitable growth points leaving branch length of 2m.

