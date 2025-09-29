Arun planning applications submitted between September 19 and 26

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between September 19 and 26.

Aldwick

AW/207/25/HH: 62 The Drive, Aldwick. Photovoltaics to roof. Insertion of rooflights and gable extension. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigweil House, Aldwick Conservation Area).

Angmering

A/143/25/HH: 80 Mill Road Avenue, Angmering. Roof extension to include 2x cottage dormers and 1x velux rooflight to the front elevation with a flat roof dormer window to the rear elevation.

Arundel

AB/112/25/L: 17A High Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for revised porch design following permission AB/10/25/L.

AB/116/25/HH: 38 Maltravers Street. Arundel. Addition of pergola and irrigation tank to approved landscaping scheme Ref: AB/115/24/HH and AB/116/24/L. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

AB/117/25/L: 38 Maltravers Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for addition of pergola and irrigation tank to approved landscaping scheme Ref: AB/115/24/HH and AB/116/24/L.

AB/114/25/T: Martlets Court, Queen Street. Arundel. 1 No. Macrocarpa (T1) removal of deadwood greater than 25mm and crown lift to a height of 4m. Crown lift 1 No. Holly and 1 No. Bay to a height of 4m and fell 1 No. Elder (G2). Fell 1 No. dead Elaeagnus (T3).

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/101/25/T: 6 Nursery Close, Barnham. Removal of rotting branch on 1 No. Oak tree (T1) and crown reduction to leave a spread of 6.8m.

Felpham

FP/129/25/HH: Blakes Cottage, 1 Blakes Road, Felpham. Replacement of first floor masonry and thatched roof, minor masonry works including erection of a new pitched thatched roof with hips to the east and internal alterations including relocating walls and removal of two east chimney stacks. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Felpham Conservation Area).

FP/130/25/L: Blakes Cottage, 1 Blakes Road. Felpham. Listed building consent for replacement of first floor masonry and thatched roof, minor masonry works including erection of a new pitched thatched roof with hips to the east and internal alterations including relocating walls and removal of two east chimney stacks.

FP/134/25/HH: Old Watch House, Old Coastguards, Felpham. Demolition of the existing garage and replacement with new store and residential annex to the main house.

FP/138/25/T: 6 New Barn Lane, Felpham. Crown reduction to 1 No. Oak (T1, 000,003) leaving a height of 12m and spread of 10m. Grass Verge opposite

FP/137/25/HH: 13 Bereweeke Road, Felpham. Single storey side extension.

Littlehampton

LU/177/25/PL: 12 Cornwall Road, Littlehampton. Readvertisement due to Amended description. Change of use from 7 No bedroom HMO (Sui Generis) to C2 (Residential Institution) use with 8 No selfcontained bedrooms alongside the construction of an office pod/assessment unit for support staff and garden/allotment space on existing forecourt. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Rustington

R/152/25/HH: 7 Hawley Road, Rustington. Conversion of garage to habitable use, first floor side extension and alterations to rear roof, including installation of rooflights and alterations to fenestration.

R/161/25/HH: 30A Cudlow Avenue, Rustington. Replacement of conservatory roof and new single storey rear extension and associated works.

R/165/25/HH: 33 Tennyson Avenue, Rustington. Decking to rear of property.

