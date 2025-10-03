Arun planning applications submitted between September 26 and October 3

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between September 19 and 26.

Aldingbourne

AL/84/25/PL: The Grange, Westergate Street, Westergate. Removal of mobile home and replacement with 1 No self build dwelling and associated works (alternative to AL/150/22/PL). This application is in CIL Zone SD5 BEW Strategic Site and is Zero Rated for CIL.

AL/90/25/PL: Unit 3 Newlands Road, Bersted. Site alterations to include removal of pillar from canopy, installation of new smoking shelter and installation of new waste platform. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Aldwick

AW/215/25/HH: 20 Aldbourne Drive, Aldwick. Proposed demolition of conservatory and detached garage. Proposed single storey side extension.

AW/217/25/HH: 2 Apple Grove, Aldwick. Single storey rear and side extension and first floor extension with new dormers and front open porch with balcony above.

AW/216/25/T: 2 Lichfield Gardens, Aldwick. Crown reduction to 2 No. Weeping Willows (T1 and T2) to leave heights of 5m and spreads of 6m.

AW/218/25/T: 10 Margaret Close, Aldwick. Crown reduction to 1 No. Lime (T1) to leave a height of 15m and radial spreads of 1m. Crown reduction to 1 No. Oak tree (T2) to leave a height of 8m and radial spreads of 4m.

Arundel

AB/122/25/OUT: Land at London Road and Land West of and adjoining Anne Howard Gardens, Arundel. Outline application with all matters reserved except access for the erection of up to 6 No dwellings with associated access, parking and landscaping. This application affects the setting of listed buildings, affects the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Bersted

BE/112/25/OUT: Land at Heath Place, Bersted. Outline application with some matters reserved (except access, layout and scale) for 3 No class E light industrial units and associated landscaping. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/166/25/PL: Pavement o/s Iceland, 72-74 High Street, Bognor Regis. Removal of existing BT Phone Kiosk and installation of 1 No new BT Street Hub, incorporating 2 No digital 1.905m internally illuminated LCD advert screens. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/164/25/A: Pavement o/s Nationwide, 44 High Street, Bognor Regis. 2 No digital 1.905m internally illuminated LCD screens, one on each side of the Street Hub unit. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/167/25/A: Pavement o/s Iceland, 72-74 High Street, Bognor Regis. Removal of existing BT Phone Kiosk and installation of 1 No new BT Street Hub, incorporating 2 No digital 1.905m internally illuminated LCD advert screens.

East Preston

EP/85/25/PL: Flat 4 87 Sea Road, East Preston. Replacement windows.

EP/86/25/HH: 11 Hillview Crescent, East Preston. Erection of single storey detached outbuilding.

EP/89/25/PL: 123 Sea Road, East Preston. Change of Use from a Dog Grooming Parlour (Sui Generis) to Cafe (Class E(b)), installation of awning and outdoor seating. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Felpham

FP/135/25/PL: The Fox Inn, Waterloo Road, Felpham. Change of use of first floor to provide 5 No. guest bedrooms with ensuites for short term stays, replacement timber pergola and replacement first floor windows. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Felpham Conservation Area, may affect the setting of listed buildings and is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated).

Felpham

FP/139/25/PL: Land east of 22 Davenport Road, Felpham. Demolition of outbuilding and erection of 1 No self-build detached dwelling (resubmission following FP/52/24/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Littlehampton

LU/124/25/RES: Land west of Bridge Road Roundabout, Littlehampton. Readvertisement due to Amended description to include 32 moorings Approval of reserved matters following outline consent LU/238/20/OUT for 60 No dwellings to include a multifunctional gym building, and 32 No leisure moorings. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan, may affect a public footpath, lies within the parish of Climping and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

LU/193/25/PL: Court Wick Park, Courtwick Lane, Littlehampton. Proposed residential development for 4 houses and associated landscaping. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building and is in CIL Zone 2 (CIL liable as new dwellings).

LU/201/25/A: Pavement o/s 63 High Street, Littlehampton. 2 No 1.905m internally illuminated LCD display screens, one on each side of the Streethub Unit.

Littlehampton

LU/195/25/PL: 1 & 2 Norfolk House, Beach Road, Littlehampton. Change of use from offices to 2 No. 1 bedroom flats. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated).

LU/199/25/S73: Skate Park, Sea Road, Littlehampton. Variation of condition following the approval of LU/136/19/PL relating to condition 3 - approved lighting schedule.

Lyminster

LY/9/25/PL: Crossbush Services, McDonald’s Restaurant, Lyminster Road, Lyminster. Refurbishment of restaurant to include a 5.6 sqm extension, replacement entrance door and the formation of an additional entrance with new glazing, refreshment of patio areas with new furniture and associated works. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Middleton

M/78/25/HH: New England, 25 Central Drive, Middleton-on-sea. Proposed erection of a car port.

Rustington

R/158/25/HH: 3 Dawtrey Close, Rustington. Readvertisement due to Substitute plans and elevations Single storey rear extension to facilitate conversion of garage to habitable use and installation of rear lean-to.

Walberton

WA/80/25/HH: Oak Bank, Wandleys Lane, Walberton. Two storey rear and single storey side extension.

