Arun rivers and streams face 'daily pressure' from sewage pollution, urban and agricultural runoff and fly-tipping
At a meeting of Arun District Council’s environment committee on January 30, a motion was passed to encourage extra protection for rivers and streams that run through Arun.
“The purpose of the motion is to allow this authority to explore ways we can improve river health, water quality and biodiversity,” a council statement read.
"All the main rivers in Arun, including the River Arun, are classed as having moderate or poor condition by the Environment Agency. Likewise, our streams and rifes face daily pressure from sewage pollution, urban and agricultural runoff and fly-tipping.
“We have worked alongside external bodies and support organisations for some time, focused on river health efforts across the district and the wider county.
"If our officers, committees and partners are encouraged to come up with simple ideas that could have positive impacts and work together, we can all play our part in protecting our important and beautiful waterways from the degradation and harm that results from the many threats they face.”
In the motion, the council stated it ‘acknowledges the work’ of multiple bodies in ‘addressing the health and wellbeing’ of the River Arun.
It added: “[We] believe that there is a case to be made for researching additional measures that could improve river protections.
"This council will explore options that could introduce, enhance and/or influence additional protections for the River Arun, connected streams, tributaries and other surface waters within, or connected to, Arun. Particular emphasis will be placed on measures under the direct control of the council, with recommendations on viable protection measures being taken to relevant committee(s).”