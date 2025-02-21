Arun set for a 2.99 per cent council tax rise

Council tax in Arun is set to rise by 2.99 per cent in 2025/26 to tackle budget shortfalls.

Arun District Council’s policy and finance committee approved the rise at its meeting on Thursday, February 13, as part of its 2025/26 revenue and capital budgets.

The council’s share of an annual band D council tax is set to increase to £214.62 from £208.39 in 2024/25, which the council says would increase its income by roughly £900,000.

The council faces a £1.885million budget shortfall in 2025/26 as the council’s total spend is set to increase from this year by £1.1million, bringing total spend to £34.3million for 2025/26, according to a report presented to the committee.

Arun Civic Centre

The report said this would mean the council will have to draw from its usable reserves to meet the deficit, leaving roughly £16million in reserves, which are expected to run out by 2028/29.

The council’s chief finance officer Anthony Baden, said an increased need for homelessness prevention and temporary accommodation, and a ‘freeze’ on core spending power by the government, were increasing costs for the council.

Core spending power “isn’t necessarily how much we have, it’s the mechanism by which our non-ring fenced grants are calculated,” he said.

“It hasn’t changed year on year, it’s been frozen. That I feel is a risk because that is essentially eroding the spending power if you like, of the non-ring fenced grants that we do get.

“We’ve got a significant increase in homelessness prevention grant, it’s about £800,000 more than what we budgeted in 2024/25 – no real indication on what funding we’ll receive from that beyond 25/26 but it is significant”.

Mr Baden said that the government had frozen the core spending power of ‘many many’ authorities in the UK, saying they did this knowing the council was receiving around £1.4million from them through extended producer responsibility (EPR) payments.

He also said pay inflation and national insurance rises had seen budget increases, and that the council had set aside some money for contingency, including a payout to the Littlehampton Harbour Board following a high court decision last year.

The council’s Housing Revenue Account (HRA) budget will also increase social housing rents, garage rents and existing sheltered service charges by 2.7 per cent, and see some service charges de-pooled going forward.

The draft budgets will need to gain approval from the full council at its next meeting on Wednesday, February 26, before coming into effect for next year.