Arundel car park charges decision deferred
At a meeting of the council’s environment committee on Thursday, June 20, members deferred the decision on whether to introduce pay and display charges to the car park, after Arundel Town Council asked the committee to first visit the park.
If approved the 14 space car park would see 10 pay and display space and four spaces for lease, projected to make between £31,090 and £39,090 in revenue for the district council in the first year, and between £36,333 and £44,333 in the second.
According to ADC, the site has been occupied by the Environment Agency since July 31, 2023, to repair the river wall as part of flood defence work, and if approved the new charges would kick in once they leave in September this year.
Over 2022/23, the car park made £2,191 from the sale of seasonal permits across 13 of the spaces, with the projected income based on nearby 64 space Crown Yard’s Car Park, which made £122,850 the same year.
According to the chair of the environment committee Sue Wallsgrove (Green, Barnham), the town council wanted to defer the decision over concerns the site is too narrow, a lack of footpaths and the limited room to get in and out of the parking spaces.
Philippa Bower (Con, East Preston) said she was concerned that deferring the item would be wasting council money used to hire consultants for the scheme, like property consultants Flude, saying she ‘resents’ spending ‘huge’ amounts of money on an unresolved issue.
Council officers said they did not have the amount of money spent to hand, saying they would get back to members with the sum.