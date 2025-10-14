'Attractive new paving' to be laid as part of Worthing green space transformation

Work is continuing on a new green space that will link Worthing town centre to the seafront.

‘Over the coming weeks’, Worthing Borough Council’s contractors, Edburton, will be ‘removing older sections of paving’ and ‘preparing areas for new paving to be laid’.

"Attractive new paving is being laid in Montague Place as part of its transformation into Montague Gardens – a new green space that will link Worthing town centre to the seafront,” a council update read.

"We’ll also be installing new electrical connections for upgraded street lighting that will increase safety in the evenings.”

The much-talked-about squiggly lines in Montague Place will be a thing of the past, as the area off the pedestrianised shopping parade is transformed into Montague Gardens.

The idea is that the new green space will breathe new life into the town centre, attracting more visitors by providing a better link to the seafront and boosting local business.

The council explained: “Work on Montague Gardens is being done in phases over a 12 to 15 month period to minimise disruption to businesses and residents.

"So far we have installed new drainage, ducting and power supplies, removed old lighting columns to make way for modern alternatives, re-laid kerbs and built new wall foundations.

“Plans for the site, which were created in collaboration with businesses and the community, include a stand-out Worthing place sign, a green living wall and a performance/sundeck area at the north end to welcome residents and visitors.”

As well as new paving, there will be more trees and planting, a lawn area, sociable seating area and dedicated spaces for businesses to have outdoor seating.

The council added: “There will be a new play area that highlights kelp restoration and features tactile fixed play equipment that lets children climb freely and use their imagination.”

In July, Rita Garner – deputy leader of Worthing Borough Council and cabinet member for regeneration – said: “It’s great news that work on Montague Gardens has started.

"This lively and attractive green space will revitalise the town centre, creating a welcoming and vibrant setting to meet in and relax for residents and visitors of all ages.”

Visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/montague-place-worthing/ to see the plans in full and find answers to some frequently asked questions.