A charity is calling for improvements to Eastbourne Borough Council’s debt collection practices after it was revealed that it referred more than 3,000 debts to bailiffs.

National Debtline, a free debt advice service run by charity the Money Advice Trust, has urged EBC to commit to improve the way it collects council tax arrears and other debts.

It comes as a Freedom of Information request revealed that the authority referred 3,033 debts to bailiffs in the 2022/23 financial year.

The charity says bailiff use remains ‘too high’, and action is needed to improve collection practices so that fewer debts are sent to bailiffs in the first place.

Steve Vaid, chief executive of the Money Advice Trust, the charity that runs National Debtline, said: “Bailiffs should only ever be used as a last resort.

“Unfortunately Eastbourne Borough Council's use of bailiffs remains high. Improving debt collection practices benefits not just people in financial difficulty, but councils too.

"We have written to the Leader to set out simple steps they can take to improve the way the council collects debts it is owed."

In response, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “The use of bailiffs is always a last resort.

“We encourage residents who are having financial difficulties to contact the council at the earliest opportunity.

“We will try and find ways to assist people who are struggling to pay.”

The findings, based on Freedom of Information requests to local authorities, form part of wider research into council tax debt and collection practices published by the Centre for Social Justice, which reveals that 1.3 million households fell behind on their council tax bill in 2022/23.

As part of a call for national change, National Debtline is appealing to Eastbourne Borough Council to adopt all six of its ‘six steps’ to improve collection practices. This includes exempting residents receiving local Council Tax Support from any form of bailiff action.

Mr Vaid added: “We are also calling on the new government to support Eastbourne Borough Council and other councils by introducing ring-fenced funding to enable all local authorities to provide 100 percent Council Tax Support to households on the lowest incomes."