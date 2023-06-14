An appeal against the council’s objection to a new railway bridge at Barnham has been allowed.

National Rail Infrastructure Limited applied for the new bridge in July 2022 – following the approval of 200 homes on land south of Barnham Railway station.

The stepped footbridge would replace the existing Birch level crossing, which provides a footpath access across the Barnham/Bognor Regis railway line.

In January 2023 the council refused the application due to ‘concerns with the design’ of the stepped footbridge.

The proposed stepped footbridge at Birch level crossing in Barnham

The council feared it would prevent people with disabilities and/or accessibility issues, cyclists and persons with young children from crossing the railway.

A council spokesperson said: “The application was submitted under a specific part of the planning system that only allowed Arun to consider the amenity of the neighbourhood.

“The inspector determining the appeal found that the new bridge would meet the requirement for the railway to be safe by preventing unauthorised access and reducing the risk of accident/injury.

"The council had tried to ensure that the bridge was fully accessible including to wheelchair users. The inspector found that, within the limitations of the legislation, there were no reasons not to agree the scheme, but required improvements to the design to make it easier for cyclists to use.”

Following the decision, the council will be writing to the government ‘to express our disappointment’ at the decision and encourage a change in the regulations to ‘make it easier to ensure the needs of all are taken into account’.

