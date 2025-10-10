Battle Town Council Youth Forum holds first meeting of 2025–26

Battle Town Council’s Youth Forum opened its 2025–26 year with a well-attended first meeting at the Almonry on Wednesday 1 October 2025.

Cllr Vikki Cook (Clerk to the Youth Forum) welcomed members, outlining the Forum’s purpose: to give young people who live or learn in Battle, Netherfield and Telham a direct voice in local decision-making. Members introduced themselves and discussed interests and priorities before proceeding to the election of a Chairperson and Vice Chairperson from among the group.

An overview of how councils work—from central government to parish level—was shared, including a brief on Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) and what it could mean for Battle.

The Forum also mapped out ways for young people to get involved over the coming months, including attendance at Council meetings, participation in Remembrance Day on 11 November Abbey Green (10.45am), a community litter pick on 15 November (10.00am–12.45pm).

“We’re building on two years of feedback to make the Youth Forum even more useful and inclusive,” said Cllr Cook. “This is about a two-way conversation and real projects that matter to young people.”

The Youth Forum meets quarterly. Applications are invited from pupils at local primary and secondary schools and members of uniformed organisations. Download and complete the application form from the Council’s website and return it to Cllr Vikki Cook at The Almonry, High Street, Battle TN33 0EA, or email [email protected].

Battle Welcomes Visitors with Community Toilet Scheme: Visitors to Battle, and residents too, can now feel even more confident enjoying time in the town thanks to our Community Toilet Scheme, introduced by Battle Town Council and supported by local businesses.

Instead of relying solely on traditional public conveniences, the scheme enables cafés, shops and community venues to open their toilet facilities to the wider public during business hours. This approach not only ensures that toilets are available in convenient, central locations in the town’s High Street, but also brings added benefits to local traders by encouraging people to step through their doors.

Councillor Silk explained:

“This is a partnership that works for everyone – it makes life easier for shoppers, families and day-trippers, while at the same time supporting our valued local businesses. We’ve already had excellent feedback and hope more venues will consider joining.”

Look out for the Community Toilet Scheme stickers displayed in windows to identify participating sites. Facilities include accessible toilets and baby-changing where available.

Details of current venues are listed on the Battle Town Council website and on community noticeboards. Any businesses interested in signing up are warmly encouraged to contact the Town Council.