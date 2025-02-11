Battle Town Council's annual report is coming soon

Battle Town Council's Annual Report is to be published shortly, landing on the door mats of every resident in the Battle Civil Parish from 11 March. The Annual Report provides an overview of the Council’s activities, achievements and financial matters over the past year. It will be available online and in print, ensuring everyone has access to this important information, feedback from the report helps inform community discussions at the Parish Assembly on 23 April.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parish Assembly – Save the Date and Share Your ViewsCome along to the Memorial Hall in Battle on Wednesday, 23 April, from 6pm, to join Councillors from the Town, District and County. The Parish Assembly provides a chance for residents to raise local issues, ask questions and receive updates on town projects and activities. This is your opportunity to engage in the decision-making process and contribute to the continued growth and success of Battle.

Please submit any questions or topics for discussion by Sunday, 14 April, via email at [email protected] or by phone at 01424 772210. This will allow us time to gather the necessary information and provide the most comprehensive answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t miss your chance to shape the future of our community. Mark the date in your calendar, look out for the Annual Report and get your questions ready!

A look back at last year’s impressive litter haul collected by Battle residents—Battle Town Council plans to make this year’s event even bigger! Join us on Saturday 22 March for the community clean-up and help keep Battle beautiful.

Youth Forum – Empowering the Next Generation

We are excited that Battle’s Youth Forum continues to give younger residents a voice in community affairs. If you are a young person keen to make a difference, or if you know someone who would like to get involved, please email [email protected] for more details on how to participate.

Community Award – Nominations Open

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond for the Battle community? We are now accepting nominations for this year’s Community Award, which recognises outstanding contributions to local life. Submit your nominations by Friday 28 February to ensure they receive the recognition they deserve.

Litter Pick – Help Keep Battle Beautiful

Our next community litter pick is fast approaching! This is a great opportunity to work together to keep our town clean and welcoming. Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to join – all equipment will be provided. Saturday 22 March from 10am at the Battle Recreation Ground, North Trade Road.

For more information on any of these initiatives, visit our website or contact Battle Town Council directly 01424 772210. Your participation makes a difference.