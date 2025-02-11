Battle Town Council's annual report is coming soon
Parish Assembly – Save the Date and Share Your ViewsCome along to the Memorial Hall in Battle on Wednesday, 23 April, from 6pm, to join Councillors from the Town, District and County. The Parish Assembly provides a chance for residents to raise local issues, ask questions and receive updates on town projects and activities. This is your opportunity to engage in the decision-making process and contribute to the continued growth and success of Battle.
Please submit any questions or topics for discussion by Sunday, 14 April, via email at [email protected] or by phone at 01424 772210. This will allow us time to gather the necessary information and provide the most comprehensive answers.
Don’t miss your chance to shape the future of our community. Mark the date in your calendar, look out for the Annual Report and get your questions ready!
Youth Forum – Empowering the Next Generation
We are excited that Battle’s Youth Forum continues to give younger residents a voice in community affairs. If you are a young person keen to make a difference, or if you know someone who would like to get involved, please email [email protected] for more details on how to participate.
Community Award – Nominations Open
Do you know someone who goes above and beyond for the Battle community? We are now accepting nominations for this year’s Community Award, which recognises outstanding contributions to local life. Submit your nominations by Friday 28 February to ensure they receive the recognition they deserve.
Litter Pick – Help Keep Battle Beautiful
Our next community litter pick is fast approaching! This is a great opportunity to work together to keep our town clean and welcoming. Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to join – all equipment will be provided. Saturday 22 March from 10am at the Battle Recreation Ground, North Trade Road.
For more information on any of these initiatives, visit our website or contact Battle Town Council directly 01424 772210. Your participation makes a difference.