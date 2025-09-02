Battle’s new pavilion is taking shape

Battle Town Council is delighted to report that construction of the new pavilion on the Recreation Ground is progressing well. The walls are now firmly in place and installation of the roof struts has been completed. The project is really beginning to take shape, marking an important milestone in this long-planned development.

The build officially commenced in May 2025 following the signing of the construction contract. The old pavilion, which served the town for many years, was demolished in June, providing a fond farewell and paving the way for a modern replacement that meets the needs of today’s community.

Since work began, several major construction milestones have been achieved. More than 58m³ of concrete has been poured to form strong foundations, with retaining walls created for the lower ground floor. Sub-structure blockwork has been completed, and beam and block flooring laid, enabling the above-ground construction to move ahead on schedule.

The pavilion project has benefitted from strong local commitment as well as external support. In October 2024, two councillors undertook a 40-mile cycle ride from Battle to Brighton to raise additional funds, and a sponsorship campaign invited contributions from residents and local businesses. Battle Town Football Club also carried out a successful 24hr Run the Rec fundraising event.

In addition, the scheme has been supported by the Government’s Community Ownership Fund (COF), which helps communities safeguard and revitalise much-loved local facilities and the Council was successful in its bid for a large contribution from the Rother District Council Strategic Community Infrastructure Levy.

We are delighted to report that local business, British Gypsum are donating the plasterboard materials for the interior.

Designed to be fully accessible and multi-functional, the new pavilion will include modern changing rooms, toilets, a café, and flexible meeting space suitable for a wide range of community uses and age groups.

Councillor Sue Burton, Vice Chair and Deputy Mayor of Battle Town Council, said: “It’s wonderful to finally see the new pavilion taking shape. I am really looking forward to seeing this community facility busy with footballers, walkers and families enjoying the cafe.”

Carol Harris, Clerk to Battle Town Council, added: “With the structure now visible on site, the vision is becoming tangible. This building will serve Battle residents for generations, and the community spirit behind it makes that even more meaningful.”

Completion of the new pavilion is expected in December 2025. The Council will continue to provide regular updates as work progresses.

For further information, please contact Battle Town Council on 01424 772210 or email [email protected].