Excavators have been working on Kingston Beach in Shoreham to ‘move a build-up of shingle’ from east to west, where the beach was ‘beginning to naturally erode’, Adur District Council said.

The council’s social media post added: “Kingston Beach in Shoreham is back open as normal again following our recent works to prevent coastal erosion and protect nearby homes from possible flooding.

"The shingle naturally accumulates at the eastern end of the beach as part of the longshore sediment drift process, where waves carry materials across the beach from west to east. As a result, the shingle has to be redistributed along our coastline regularly to counter this.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience while the beach was temporarily closed during low tide on five weekdays to ensure everyone’s safety.

"We hope you enjoy using the beach again this summer and beyond.”

Kingston Beach has status as a village green and the lighting of fires and barbecues is not permitted.

Visitors are asked to ‘please respect this beach and comfort of nearby residents’.

