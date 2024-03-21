To ‘further support active travel in the area’, four bike repair stations and 170 bike racks are being installed.

This comes as part of Adur and Worthing Councils’ commitment to provide residents and visitors with ‘better opportunities to travel actively and sustainably’.

Dr Beccy Cooper, the leader of Worthing Borough Council, said: “The addition of new cycling racks and bike repair stations is another step in the right direction to achieving our vision of active travel and public transport becoming the easy, affordable and preferred way to get around our town and along the coast.

“I look forward to seeing locals and visitors using the new equipment, especially as the weather brightens in the next few weeks.”

The new equipment has been funded by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) under its UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which aims to invest in local priorities including communities, place, people, local businesses and skills.

Dozens of bike racks have already been installed ahead of spring by the councils’ teams, with 12 added in Adur and 60 covering Worthing.

In total, 60 bike racks will be added across Adur and 110 will be installed across Worthing. The remaining bike racks will be installed ahead of the summer.

A spokesperson for the councils said: “Two repair stations, which allow cyclists to adjust or repair their bikes on the go, will be installed outside Perch on Lancing Beach and near the Pavilion Theatre on Worthing promenade in the coming weeks.

"Tasks such as topping-up tyre pressures, adjusting the brakes or tightening a loose bolt can be achieved for free by using the stations, which host a range of quality tools that are attached to the base via retractable cables.

"Since declaring a climate emergency in 2019, the councils have been pushing to not only reduce their carbon footprint, but help the area achieve net zero carbon status by 2045.”

It is estimated that on-road transport makes up a quarter of the area’s emissions. The councils therefore ‘wants to ensure’ that greener transport options are ‘readily available’ for those making shorter journeys.

Emma Evans, Adur’s cabinet member for the environment and leisure, said: “It’s fantastic to see more cycling racks, as well as new repair stations, coming to the district in support of people wanting to cycle and travel sustainably.

“Cycling comes with many health benefits and is an option of travel we’re investing in and asking West Sussex County Council to better support.”

Last summer, the councils ‘greatly expanded’ their public bike hire scheme run by Donkey Republic, seeing a total of 75 bicycles available for hire across Adur and Worthing.

To find out more on the Donkey bike scheme and how to hire a bicycle, visit: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/leisure/bike-hire/

Members of Adur District Council and Worthing Borough Council are now evaluating projects to invest further UK Shared Prosperity funding into sustainable transport infrastructure by March 2025. These projects will focus on increasing active travel to schools, green spaces and residential areas.

1 . New cycling facilities coming to Adur and Worthing One of the new bike racks near the Waterwise playground in Worthing Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

2 . New cycling facilities coming to Adur and Worthing One of the new bike racks near Shoreham Beach Green Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

3 . New cycling facilities coming to Adur and Worthing One of the new bike racks in South Street, Worthing Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils