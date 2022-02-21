In January, GMB Union launched a consultative ballot for drivers in Adur and Worthing.

The members, who work as refuse, streets and recycling operatives and drivers are demanding an 'uplift in all grades', in addition to increases in allowance rates for overtime and shift patterns, 'plus a review of operating and management practices'.

The result of the ballot, which was completed by 49 members, was that 100 per cent of votes cast were in favour of strike action. As much as 97.7 per cent of members were in favour of action 'short of a strike', of a turnout of 89.8 per cent.

A bin collection strike in Eastbourne ended in January, as staff accept a pay rise.

The union said 'many more' people have since joined and 'will be eligible to go on strike once notice has been submitted'.

An Adur and Worthing Councils spokesperson said: “We’re very disappointed that a small number of our staff have voted to strike.

“The GMB has refused to explain to us what the issues of its members are, so we are still unclear as to why the strike has been called and how it can be avoided.

“We would encourage the GMB to tell us what the issues are, so that we can try to resolve them to prevent the lives of residents being disrupted.

“In the meantime we will continue working on our current review of the service to ensure our staff have fair pay, terms and conditions and the best possible working environment.”

The union said 'there is still time' for the council to 'make an improved offer'.

“The mandate from our members couldn’t be much clearer after this ballot," said Mark Turner, GMB branch secretary.

"We remain prepared to talk to the council, but at the same time be absolutely ready to fight if doors remain closed to us."

Mr Turner said GMB will 'always take robust action' on behalf of members 'if employers won’t engage with us to discuss our members’ concerns'.

He added: “There will be a period of time while we look to issue notices for action and I might suggest that council officers and elected councillors use that time to consider the good, the bad, and the ugly consequences around their choice to get this sorted."

A bin collection strike ended in Eastbourne last month, as staff accept a pay rise. Eastbourne Borough Council said the initial pay rise is to £12.50 an hour – which is a five per cent increase for the highest paid drivers and a 15 per cent rise for the lowest paid.

On the threat of a similar strike in Worthing, Gary Palmer, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “Continued belligerence by council management will see residents’ rubbish uncollected and the streets dirty for a sustained period of industrial action.

“It needn’t be this way, but our members’ perfectly legitimate concerns need addressing; not through informal methods offered by the council, but via formal negotiations with their chosen trade union.

“GMB union will use all means at our disposal to ensure we get a decent deal for our members, and though it is always a last resort, this includes industrial action.