Birdham traveller pitch plan deferred

Plans to set up six pitches in Birdham for gypsies/travellers have been deferred by Chichester District Council.

The application to change the use of a 73m by 44m patch of land in Pinks Lane was considered by the planning committee on Wednesday, December 4.

While officers recommended the plans for approval, the committee had some concerns.

They decided, by five votes to three, to defer the application until more information about foul and surface water drainage was received.

A second concern centred around the right of way onto the site, given that Pinks Lane is privately owned.

Donna Johnson (Green & Local Alliance, Sidlesham & Selsey North) said she was worried that giving permission would ‘open up a legal minefield’ with the owner.

Officers, though, said that was a civil matter not a planning matter.

The law says that anyone can apply for planning permission to build on anyone else’s land – but without consent from the owner, nothing can go ahead.

The council received a handful of objections to the plans, mostly concerning ownership and drainage, but also asking whether there was a need for the pitches.

A report to the committee said there was such a need.

According to the council’s gypsy, traveller & travelling show-people accommodation assessment, 121 plots are needed – 82 of them by the end of 2026.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/00727/FUL.