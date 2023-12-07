Bognor council gives cheque to Youth Club

The Mayor was delighted to present a cheque for £7,500 to the 39 Youth Club on Wednesday, December 6.

The cheque was funded from the Town Council’s ‘Youth and Young Persons’ budget, following a successful application for funds to support the continued running of this important facility for young people in Bognor Regis and the surrounding area.

Brian Ansell, Chair of the 39 Youth Club, who was present to receive the cheque said: “The 39 Youth Club was delighted to receive such a significant sum of money from Bognor Regis Town Council. This has really helped us secure a 25-year lease, for what most in Bognor Regis have seen as the 39 Club since the 1960’s.

"We have been in the Annexe for a few years with little room, but are now delighted to be back, occupying the whole site, with plans to make changes and offer more opportunities for the young people of the area to meet friends and try new things with caring youth workers on hand to help.

"To expand as we planned, we are hoping to find more people who can help us in various ways. We need more volunteers who can help with the young people, with looking after the building, with joining our committees and with fundraising. The 39 Youth Club is very much back in business, and we thank the Town Council for its generous contribution.”