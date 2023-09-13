Councillors have approved plans for new parking arrangements in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

Members of Arun District Council’s Environment Committee have approved proposals to continue offering two hours free parking for those who have a valid disc or the equivalent virtual permit.

This applies to the main car parks of Bognor Regis and Littlehampton and ‘supports the vibrancy of the town centres’, the council said.

Residents and visitors can currently acquire a cardboard parking to display in their vehicle, for two hours parking.

Members of Arun District Council’s Environment Committee have approved proposals to continue offering two hours free parking for those who have a valid disc or the equivalent virtual permit. (Pictured is Manor House car park in Littlehampton: Google Street View)

Revealing what is set to change, a council spokesperson said: “From January 1, 2024, residents and visitors will now also have the choice of whether to use a cardboard disc, use a virtual permit or to use the pay and display machines.

“The discs will need to be displayed in the car, or if using the virtual permit, drivers will need to open the app, log their parking time and will be able to have two hours parking from that point.”

Virtual permits for either Littlehampton or Bognor Regis will be available on Arun District Council’s website before the end of 2023. Cardboard discs will be available to customers who wish to use them from Littlehampton Civic Centre and Bognor Regis Town Hall as well as selected local businesses.

Sue Wallsgrove, environment committee chairman, said: “We are pleased to be able to continue with this scheme that supports our town centres and now we can offer a new virtual parking app, alongside the current cardboard disc.

"Catering for all is important to us, as is moving to a more digital provision. The virtual disc is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, which mean parkers do not have to worry about not having their disc with them.

"We know that some members of our community will prefer to continue to use the disc system, so we have kept that in place too.”