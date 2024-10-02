Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It will now cost residents more to pay for a parking disc in Arun – which covers both Littlehampton and Bognor Regis.

Arun District Council said that – following feedback from residents, businesses and visitors during a public consultation – it is making changes to its two-hour parking scheme.

“There will now be just one ‘Arun Disc’ to cover Littlehampton and Bognor Regis,” a council spokesperson said.

"There will be a virtual disc available via an app, which makes it quick and easy for drivers to use, and also to top up their parking if they wish, without returning to their vehicle, as well as a physical permit.

Manor House car park in Littlehampton. Photo: Google Street View

"It is important to state that although there is an increase in cost, the virtual discs will cost £4, the equivalent of just under 34p per month, and the physical disc is £6 which is just 50p per month, for two hours parking every single day.

"We believe this is still excellent value and supports people visiting our town centres for minimal cost.”

Sussex World was contacted by a concerned trader in Littlehampton about the councillors’ vote to raise the price of the physical car parking discs.

It had been proposed to raise the price from £3 to £10 but a price of £6 was agreed upon after the votes were cast.

Andrew Sleeman – owner of Spokes Cycles on Beach Road in Littlehampton – said: “As you can imagine, this is going to be hard on us traders.

"It is difficult trying to get people, who don’t use an app, to park – as the app equivalent disc is only £4.

“I’m very worried our council is not consulting or even listening to our opinions.”

