BREAKING

Bognor Regis café can expand into public loos

Plans to renovate and expand West Park Cafe in Aldwick have been approved by Arun District Council.
By Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter
Published 21st Nov 2023, 17:15 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 17:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The café will expand into the adjacent public toilet block, to add more customer seating, food storage, prep space, and create external bin storage, an office and a roof terrace seating area – potentially renaming it the ‘Oasis Café’.

The plans were approved by the council’s planning committee at its meeting on Wednesday, November 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aldwick Parish Council and 11 residents objected to the plans due to the loss of public toilets, with some residents concerned people might ‘use the bushes’ instead, or have to be a customer in the café to use its toilets.

Most Popular
How the new Oasis Café, West Park, Aldwick, could look. Image: 3D Concept ArtHow the new Oasis Café, West Park, Aldwick, could look. Image: 3D Concept Art
How the new Oasis Café, West Park, Aldwick, could look. Image: 3D Concept Art

Council officers said the café toilets would be open to the public when the café is open, as one condition of the council-owned-building’s lease – which is able to open from 9am to 9:30pm everyday.

The cafe will have two unisex toilets and one disabled toilet, a reduction from the ten existing toilets, including one disabled, between the toilet block and cafe.

Related topics:Arun District Council