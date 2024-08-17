Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A car park in Bognor Regis is back in use after repair works were carried out.

From Thursday (August 15), 13 spaces in the lower section of the Hothamton car park were fenced off and out of use.

"[This is] to enable Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE) to do some vital repair works under the Sunken Gardens,” an Arun District Council statement read, ahead of the works.

"We know that it is very busy at this time of year and are sorry for the inconvenience but ensuring that our residents and visitors are safe is our priority. Alternative parking is available in Fitzleet multi-storey car park.

"Please bear with us and SSE while this work is done.”

The council said the main play area at Sunken Gardens was ‘open and safe’ but the trampoline was not in use, whilst the works were carried out in the car park.

The council issued an update on Friday afternoon (August 16).

This read: “Following the information we shared yesterday we can confirm that Hothamton car park is open. SSE have done extensive checks, and the area is safe.

“The trampoline at the Sunken Gardens in Bognor Regis is back in use. It has been checked by the contractor and our play team, and is safe to use.”