Bognor Regis shop refused alcohol off sales premises licence after serious concerns raised

A new premises licence for a vape and tobacco shop in Bognor Regis has been refused by Arun District Council.

Licensing sub committee members agreed on Friday, July 25, not to issue a licence to Silver News Vape and Tobacco, 13 The Arcade, after hearing the concerns of West Sussex Trading Standards.

Chairing the meeting, Cllr Billy Blanchard said the licence was for alcohol off sales from 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 6pm on Sunday.

Councillors agreed to exclude residents and press while discussions were held due to the likely disclosure of exempt information.

He said Sussex Police raised no objections but put forward proposed conditions, that had been agreed with the applicant, should the licence be granted.

West Sussex Trading Standards opposed the granting of a licence due to ongoing investigations on the premises.

"The evidence presented raised serious concerns,” he said.

A letter from trading standards team manager Peter Aston said officers found 27 oversized vapes at the premises, drugs paraphernalia on display, there were no staff training resources and no current procedures set up to prevent selling age restricted products to a child.

"To conclude, West Sussex Trading Standards are confident that the licensing objectives will not be promoted at Silver News if the new premises licence is granted and we therefore deem it both proportionate and necessary to invite the committee to seriously consider rejection of the premises licence application, in accordance with the obligations of the Licensing Act 2003 and to act as a deterrent for further criminal activity by this licence applicant,” he said.

The applicant can appeal to the magistrates’ court within 21 days.