Bognor Regis shop to have its premises licence reviewed over vape sales

A Bognor Regis convenience store is set to have its premises licence reviewed by Arun District Council.

The Pamporovo Mini Market Ltd at 25 Station Road, is set to have its licence reviewed by the council’s licensing sub-committee at its meeting on Monday, September 29.

The review was requested by West Sussex County Council Trading Standards on July 28, claiming the licensing objectives of the prevention of crime and disorder, the prevention of public nuisance, and the protection of children from harm had been ‘seriously undermined’.

In a report to be seen by the committee, WSCC Trading Standards said it was requesting the council to revoke the premises licence for the store, an outcome supported by Sussex Police.

In a report containing a series of witness statements, one stated a community warden had received reports from the community that the store was allegedly selling vapes to ‘clearly underage schoolchildren’.

The warden stated this included ‘individuals who have admitted this to me while in school uniform’.

A statement by a Trading Standards officer said during an inspection on Tuesday, June 17, they found the shop was stocking disposable vapes for sale, which was made illegal under the disposable vape ban on June 1.

They stated the staff that day ‘displayed no knowledge’ of the Challenge 25 policy, saying the director of the store had said he did not know about it either.

The officer said in a follow up visit on July 8, they had seen some improvement with the Challenge 25 issues, but had found more disposable vapes ‘of various types on display on the counter’.

The vapes alongside four bottles of Avro Cologne, which officers said contained a banned chemical, were seized.

They also said from their last visit the shop continued to sell ‘drugs paraphernalia’, including some cannabis grinders, crack pipes and herbal blunts.

In another witness statement by a Trading Standards officer, on a separate visit the store appeared to stock 20 to 30 per cent of its stock on shelves without labels in English, with officers stating all products on shelves were required to have English labels.

The licensing committee meeting on Monday will take place at Arun Civic Center on Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, and details of the meeting are found at https://democracy.arun.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=179&MId=2074 .