Bognor Regis Town Council presents A Drive Through Time Motor Gala 2025

Annual event takes place this weekend!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bognor Regis Town Council is thrilled to announce the return of the ‘A Drive Through Time Motor Gala’ to West Park for its 12th year and celebrating 75 years of Formula One on Sunday 6th July 2025 from 12pm to 5pm.

Travel through the decades with a stunning collection of more than 150 classic and vintage vehicles spanning the past 100 years right up to modern day, as you watch the Silverstone F1 race live on the Big Screen. The event will open with a live performance from Summer Samba, who will transport visitors back in time with some authentic bossa nova and swing jazz, drawing inspiration from jazz legends like Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, and Chet Baker, alongside Brazilian icons such as João Gilberto and Elis Regina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FREE kidszone will be back, with ride-on mini tractors, monster truck slide, mini Big Top tent with circus skills and soft play for the little ones, Punch & Judy, double decker fun bus and gaming bus with VR, while the Craft and Charity Fair ensures that the whole family will be catered for. This is an event not to be missed!

Motor Gala takes place on Sunday

This FREE event has been made possible by the generous support of Richmond Motor Group, the Headline Sponsor for the day. Richmond Motor Group stock a vast range of quality vehicles; used cars, nearly new cars & cars straight from the manufacturers. They work hand-in-hand with Hyundai, Skoda, Genesis, MG & Suzuki. Not only that, they have a team of motoring experts who offer comprehensive servicing for all makes of vehicles from their state-of-the-art workshops.

The event has also been kindly supported by Woods Travel, Yeomans Honda and Robins Row Insurance. All our sponsors will be at the event, so pop down and say hello.

Don’t miss this fantastic celebration of automotive history! Follow our events page on Facebook www.facebook.com/BognorRegisTCEvents. or see our website for the latest updates www.bognorregis.gov.uk.