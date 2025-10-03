Bognor Regis vape shop licence review postponed

A review of a Bognor Regis premises licence over vape sales has been adjourned by Arun District Council.

The review of the premises licence for Pamporovo Mini Market Ltd at 25 Station Road, Bognor Regis, was adjourned to December 8, by the council’s licensing sub committee at its meeting on Monday, September 29.

A senior ADC licensing officer told the committee that the company in charge of the store was a ‘proposed strike off’, saying the owner had surrendered the premises licence and so the licence no longer exists.

They said, however, that there is a 28 day period in which the licence can be transferred to someone else, at which point the committee should re-convene in case the licence is transferred.

Arun Civic Centre

They said if the transfer took place, the ‘likelihood’ would be the new licence owner would try to claim the offences committed were committed before their time as licence holder, as a means of gaining a ‘no action taken’ judgement from the committee.

A West Sussex County Council Trading Standards officer told the committee this was the ‘modus operandi’ of businesses he deals with, saying he preferred the review take place and see the licence revoked.

The review was adjourned by members to another meeting of the committee on December 8.