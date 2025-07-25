Bold step taken to reduce climate change in Wealden

A bold step forward has been taken by Wealden District Council in its commitment to climate action.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan, adopted by Full Council this month, reaffirms the council’s commitment to becoming a carbon neutral district and embedding climate action across all areas of council activity.

The strategy and action plan sets out in detail what the council can do in its own operations and housing, what it can influence in others in the district and how it will resource those changes with council staff time, voluntary and professional groups in Sussex and the climate change fund, which is money Wealden has allocated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Paul Coleshill, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Climate Change, said, “One of the most positive things about this policy is the way the council is working smarter to make every penny count. Every department, every decision, is checked to see whether an action or decision can improve the council’s response to climate change and save money. When we repair a council house, can we make it better insulated at little extra cost? When we build a council waste depot, can we put solar panels on the roof to provide that depot with electricity, and make it greener and cheaper?

Wealden District Council logo

“We are going to be putting solar panels on swimming pools, car parks and wherever we can on council homes. We are funding Sussex Wildlife Trust to rewild and to help every river in Wealden. We have asked people in Wealden what they want to see and are working with local groups on renewable energy, waste reduction and recycling. Our district plan will protect ancient woodlands and require builders to produce low carbon impact homes.

“Last year we were placed middle rank in local councils responding to climate change - 55th. This year as we started to draw our climate change policy into council thinking we moved to fourth among district councils.

“One of the legacies of Wealden District Council – when it is abolished over the next couple of years – will be this plan, these actions and the schemes we set up with voluntary agencies, which will pass to the successor authority. We hope they will be willing to continue our high standards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strategy, endorsed by Full Council this week, builds on the council’s original 2019 Climate Emergency Plan and reflects the progress made, as well as the evolving national policy landscape, local priorities and community input. The strategy sets out a clear framework for reducing emissions, enhancing climate resilience, and supporting sustainable growth across the district.

The strategy sets out six key priorities to tackle climate change and build a more sustainable future for Wealden.

At its core is a commitment to carbon neutrality, with the council aiming for net zero emissions across its own operations while also supporting wider decarbonisation across the district.

Sustainable transport is another major focus, with plans to encourage active travel, expand electric vehicle infrastructure, and promote low-carbon travel options. The strategy also prioritises energy efficiency, aiming to improve the performance of council buildings and help residents and businesses reduce their energy use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nature and biodiversity will be enhanced through investment in green spaces, tree planting, and nature-based solutions that help the district adapt to climate impacts. The council will also focus on supporting community-led action, working closely with local groups and residents to raise awareness and empower them to take part in local climate initiatives. To ensure accountability, the strategy includes a commitment to transparent monitoring, with a clear framework in place to track progress and report openly to the public

Progress will be reported regularly to Cabinet and shared with the public.

To stay informed or up to date with this project strategy please go to https://letstalk.wealden.gov.uk/wealden-climate-change-strategy