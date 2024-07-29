Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a major housing development near Hailsham have been turned down at appeal.

According to a decision notice published on Thursday (July 25), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with plans to build up to 124 new homes on land adjacent to the Boship Roundabout.

The original application, which sought outline planning permission, had been refused by Wealden District Council in June last year because of a variety of concerns about the proposed scheme.

In a report at the time, a council planning officer said: “Any residential development on this site will inevitably and irrevocably change the character and appearance of this part of the River Cuckmere corridor, which is an important swathe of undeveloped land separating the village of Lower Horsebridge from the urban area of Upper Horsebridge and Hailsham, by extending development southwards and the harmful urbanising impact which would arise from the development.

Outline plans for the 124 homes. Picture: Local democracy reporting service

“The application site is considered integral to the character and visual setting of the River Cuckmere corridor. As such, the application site holds not only visual significance in terms of the landscape setting but also in terms of the historic settlement form and character and its relationship to the listed buildings to the north and west.

Officers went on to say the 124 homes would also be an overdevelopment of the site and also harm the setting of Brook House and the Boship Farm Hotel — both Grade II listed properties.

These conclusions were disputed by the developer, Hertfordshire Holdings Ltd, which argued the scheme should have benefited from the ‘presumption in favour of sustainable development’ set out in national planning rules.

According to the inspector’s decision notice, the appellant also argued the site fell within ‘greater Hailsham’ and would appear to be part of the town.

Ultimately, the inspector also had concerns about the harm of the scheme, judging its impacts to be significant enough for the proposals not to benefit from the ‘presumption in favour’.

In the decision notice, the inspector said: “I have considered the benefits of the appeal scheme particularly those relating to the provision of market, affordable and custom/self build housing and its impacts on the local economy.

“While these are significant benefits, the harm arising from the size of the appeal scheme in the proposed location would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits when assessed against the policies in the Framework taken as a whole.

“The proposal would not therefore benefit from the Framework’s presumption in favour of sustainable development.”