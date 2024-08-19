Boundary changes to conservation areas in Adur approved following public consultation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Changes to conservation areas in Adur have been approved by the council following public consultation.

Boundary changes to the North Lancing conservation area were approved by Adur District Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and strategic planning Beccy Alinson (Lab, St Mary’s) on August 7, coming into effect on Thursday, August 15.

The changes see some modern housing developments along Manor Road and Upper West Lane removed from the area, with a burial ground north of the A27 and northern parts of Lancing Manor Park added to the area.

In a report by the council on the changes, North Lancing conservation area covers mostly 15th to 19th century buildings and heritage assets, especially those including traditional flintwork, centred around Manor Road, Mill Road and The Street.

Sompting Conservation Area Boundaries, sourced from Adur and Worthing council

It said the changes were looking to remove predominantly modern sections that did not add to this area character, like modern housing developments, bus stops and electricity substations.

Updated character appraisals of North Lancing and Sompting conservation areas were also approved, with Sompting otherwise unchanged.

As part of the appraisals, it was suggested that Article 4 directions be implemented in the two areas, which now agreed will limit some permitted development rights of residents living there.

Feasibility of a ‘public realm enhancement shceme’ around the section of A27 going through the Sompting area would also be ‘explored’ as part of the decision, according to the council report.

North Lancing Conservation Area Boundaries, sourced from Adur and Worthing council

Posted on the council’s website, the decision said: “The alternative to adopting the new Conservation Area Character Appraisals is that we retain the existing Conservation Area Reports.

“These are extremely out of date. They do not reflect the current methodology for producing a character appraisal and do not include a management plan.

“As a result, these older reports would only carry limited weight in decision making relating to the conservation areas.”

The changes were subject to public consultation, with the council receiving responses from 11 residents about North Lancing and two for Sompting.

When asked whether residents agreed with the boundary changes proposed, eight responded yes and three no.

Wehn asked whether residents thought the new character appraisals were true to the area character, both saw a majority of yes responses