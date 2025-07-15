Plans to build a battery energy storage system near Boxgrove have been approved by Chichester District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application from Net Zero Fifteen Ltd, to keep the system on land near Ounces Barn, off Tinwood Lane, for 40 years, was given the nod by the planning committee.

Once up and running, the system will be able to supply enough energy to the National Grid to power more than 20,000 homes – 70MW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site forms part of the former Boxgrove quarry, which has been in-filled over the last few years, with West Sussex County Council allowing a time extension after the work over-ran.

Ounces Barn Battery Energy Storage System layout. Image: CADmando/Net Zero Fifteen Limited

Both Julian Moore, of Boxgrove Parish Council, and Henry Potter (Con, Goodwood) shared the disappointment of residents about the treatment of the former quarry, which saw initial plans for tree planting changed to keep the south-east corner – the application site – clear.

Mr Potter added that he didn’t understand why the site had been chosen when there was space next to the sub-station in nearby Crockerhill, which would require ‘a lot less cabling and engineering work’.

The application was approved by six votes to one with one abstention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The storage system will be made up of 72 batteries arranged mainly in clusters of eight, and include a 132kV substation.

Access to the site will be via a track from the A285, and there will be a second access for emergency vehicles from Tinwood Lane through Van Diemens Wood.

A 240,000 litre water tank will be installed at the main entrance for use by the emergency services.

A design statement submitted with the plans said: “Electricity storage is essential for a net zero energy system – it stores electricity when it is abundant for periods when it is scarce, as well as providing a range of services to help maintain the resilience and stability of the grid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The need for electricity storage is rising as we increase the volume of variable renewables and increase peak demand through the electrification of heat and transport.

“It will be critical to maintaining energy security as we shift away from gas over the 2020s-30s. It is therefore clear that the delivery of energy storage system] schemes is vital.”

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/02040/FUL.