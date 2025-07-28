Boy awarded £1,800 after not receiving receiving special educational provision

A boy has been paid £1,800 by West Sussex County Council after he didn’t receive a year’s worth of special educational provision.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report from the Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman said an Education, Health & Care Plan for the child – known as Y – had not been amended since February 2020.

A review should have been carried out in 2023 which would have updated the Plan and given the boy’s mother the chance to appeal any areas which concerned her. But that did not happen. She complained to the Ombudsman in December 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking at the year up to that date, the Ombudsman found that some of the special educational provision needed by the boy had been lost.

County Hall Chichester. Image: LDRS

The report said: “As the council has not amended Y’s Plan, the Plan of February 2020 remains in place. Y has been getting individual tuition which would fulfil his academic needs, but he has not been getting any of the social and emotional provision or speech and language and occupational therapy provision.”

As well as paying £1,800 to the boy, the council has agreed to pay his mother £250 ‘to reflect her avoidable distress, uncertainty and delay in appeal rights’.

A council spokesman said: “We accept the Ombudsman’s decision and have apologised to the family. We’ve made the recommended payment to recognise the frustration caused by the delay in appeal rights.”