Chichester District Council

The council filed an enforcement notice in October 2023 regarding the fence in Beech Avenue.

Now Wendy Read has appealed to the Planning Inspectorate, saying planning permission for the fence should be granted.

The Inspectorate has decided that the appeal will be dealt with by way of the Written Representation procedure.

This means that the appeal will be decided on written statements of the parties concerned and that no public local inquiry will be held.