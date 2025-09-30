Bramber Brooks Nature Reserve reopens after habitat recreation works

The work has created a number of wetland ponds and shallow pools to provide varied wetland habitat for birds such as snipe and green sandpiper, as well as dragonflies and fish.

A key sustainability feature of the project was the re-use of soil excavated during the pond creation to create raised earth walkways to improve public access.

This approach has ensured a materials neutral site, with no need for imported or exported materials.

Additionally, new bridges were installed made of recycled plastic wrap, a waste product that would have previously gone directly to landfill.

These bridges have a guaranteed lifespan of at least 50 years and should require no protective treatment.

A similar wooden structure would probably only last 10 years and require additional protective coatings.

The Bramber Brooks site was purchased by Horsham District Council in January 2024.

The council wanted to safeguard this valuable public green space both for the benefit of local communities to enjoy and to provide a vital boost to local biodiversity.

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Nature Recovery Cllr Colette Blackburn said: “As a council we are delighted that this important enhancement work has now been completed in the most sustainable ways possible.

“The new pathways offer a much-improved experience for walkers and the biodiversity gains will help us meet our climate goals, underlining our commitment to become carbon neutral as a district by 2050.

“Having Bramber Brooks as part of the council’s countryside estate strengthens our successful flagship Wilder Horsham District initiative, which is restoring habitats and wildlife along the River Adur as part of our wider nature recovery work.”

Eliott Strutt, Environment Agency project manager (Shoreham Adur Tidal Walls, Beverley Brook) added: “The Environment Agency is pleased to have delivered this important ecological enhancement as part of the wider Shoreham Adur Tidal Walls flood defence scheme.

“The area is already beginning to thrive as a valuable habitat for local wildlife, with the potential to support migratory species in the future.

“We are delighted with the progress of the nature reserve and would like to sincerely thank Horsham District Council, local councillors, and residents for their continued support and patience through-out the project’s delivery.”

The site is well-used and enjoyed by local people and has strong links with the local community through schools and scout groups.

For more information about the work the council is doing to improve the climate please go to https://www.horsham.gov.uk/climate-and-environment.

1 . Bramber Brooks Nature Reserve reopens after habitat recreation works The Horsham District Council Parks & Countryside team with Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Nature Recovery Cllr Colette Blackburn and the council's chairman Cllr Tony Bevis Photo: Horsham District Council

2 . Bramber Brooks Nature Reserve reopens after habitat recreation works Newly-created wetland pond Photo: Horsham District Council

3 . Bramber Brooks Nature Reserve reopens after habitat recreation works Newly-created shallow pools Photo: Horsham District Council