'Breached no less than 15 times' - Bognor Regis resident found guilty over excessive noise disturbance

A resident in Bognor Regis has been prosecuted after subjecting her neighbours to ‘months of excessive noise disturbance’.

Arun District Council said complaints began in September 2024, and a Community Protection Notice was ‘quickly served’.

"On Monday, October 6, a resident in Ockley Road, Bognor Regis was successfully prosecuted after neighbours suffered months of excessive noise disturbance,” a council statement read.

"The notice was breached no less than 15 times, and the council were granted a forfeiture order to remove a large speaker, an amp and two TVs from the prosecuted resident.

“The case, which was heard in the defendant's absence, found the resident guilty, and she will have to pay a £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £792 costs, making a total of £1,212.”

What the council does with noise complaints

If you submit a complaint using the council’s online form, the local authority will write to the person you complained about and tell them a complaint has been made.

"We will not tell them who complained,” the council explained.

"We'll ask them to take steps to control the noise. We'll also write to you to confirm what we have done.

“If the noise doesn't improve, you need to keep a noise diary to note down the times you hear noise, and what the noise is.

“If you don't keep a detailed noise diary, we will not be able to take any further action. We will ask that you send your noise diaries to us for our officers to review.”

If the council is unable to take any action against the noise complaint, you do have the option to take your own private legal action.

Information about how the council deals with noise complaints, and how to report them, can be found at: https://www.arun.gov.uk/noise-complaints/