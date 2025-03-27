Brighton and Hove City Council vows to repair parks more quickly

Parks will be made good more quickly and those who use them will have more chance to have their say about events held in them, councillors were told.

The pledge was made as councillors spoke about Brighton and Hove City Council’s outdoor events plan.

Labour councillor Birgit Miller, the council’s cabinet member for culture, heritage and tourism, took questions on the events programme for more than an hour yesterday (Tuesday 25 March).

She was joined by the council’s outdoor events manager Ian Baird at Hove Town Hall for a meeting of the council’s Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

Councillor Miller said that events brought £120 million into the Greater Brighton city region, with hotels booked up well in advance of events such as Pride and the Brighton Marathon.

According to a report published before the meeting, outdoor events generate £650,000 a year in fees – and the council aims to increase this sum to more than £1 million.

Councillors were told that a new approach was being taken to repairing damage to grass areas. Previously, the City Parks team responded after events, once they were aware of damage.

From this year, the council has brought in a contractor to assess sites before events. They advise operators to use hardstanding if the ground is soft.

Once the event is over, the contractor will come in and make any repairs without the council waiting for a Cityparks team to become available.

Green councillor Ollie Sykes, who represents Brunswick and Adelaide, said that some people in his ward were concerned that the number of events on Hove Laws had effectively privatised a public space.

Councillor Sykes said: “There is essential green spaces here in our city which are the only green spaces for people who don’t have gardens.

“So we need to make sure we get the balance right between the use in this way of public spaces and letting people enjoy the green space in the city.

He asked for more consultation with residents at the stage when the council gives landlord’s consent rather than presenting them with a “fait accompli”.

Councillor Miller said that there were regular engagement events where councillors, residents and nearby businesses could discuss relevant issues.

The council is also starting a consultation on its website, with a list of annual events.

Outside the meeting, Councillor Miller said that she wanted residents to respond and to say what they wanted to see happening in their area as well as in the wider area.

Mr Baird said that Hove Lawns was used for events for 6 per cent of the year. There was a 28-day limit on event days at all parks and open spaces. But this did not include set up and take down time.

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Mark Earthey said: “I would encourage you to focus on resident engagement as I understand there is still unhappiness with Kemp Town residents with pride.

“Their whole area is disrupted, in a positive way, but disrupted quite badly during the Pride weekend to the extent some feel locked out of their own houses.”

Councillor Miller said that the council and Pride had taken note of the range of issues relating to access and transport around the city centre.

She said that there were changes coming forward this year to the organisation of Pride and the Pride Village Party.

Conservative councillor Ivan Lyons asked about charging for events, saying that residents had a perception that the prices were relatively low.

Councillor Lyons, who represents Hove Park and Westdene, said: “Certainly for some of the large events there is a perception from residents that some of these organisations like Pride have grown to such a level they’re businesses now. What we’re charging is small in comparison.”

He was told that community events were charged at £371 a day but larger events had a negotiated higher rate which was commercially sensitive.

Over the next 10 years, the council aimed to widen the events programme to include markets and planned to boost the night-time economy.

Outside the meeting, Councillor Miller said that there would be a fresh look at the Christmas market to create something more suited to Brighton and Hove’s topography.

There was no market square, she said, because it had never been a market town, adding: “These events make the city more appealing and a more attractive place to visit, to live and to work in.

“It’s part of what makes Brighton and Hove – part of our identity, of who we are. We’re a very communal and outward-facing city.

“That’s why on the whole we embrace these events – and where we’re not embracing them, it’s up to us to get it right and make more people feel this is part of what they love in their city.”

Comments made by the committee are due to be shared with the council’s cabinet, with members due to consider the events strategy on Thursday 15 May.