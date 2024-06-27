Peter Atkinson Independent North Portslade

As councillors signed off on the annual governance statement, one asked if the new cabinet system would be subject to the same level of openness.

Independent councillor Peter Atkinson raised the issue at Brighton and Hove City Council’s Audit, Standards and General Purposes Committee meeting on Tuesday (25 June) as councillors approved the annual governance statement for 2023-24.

The statement ensures the council is “well-run and responsive” in delivering the council’s plans, which are to have a “healthy, fair and inclusive city where everyone thrives”.

This year’s report recommended improving payroll and pensions services, contract management compliance, financial systems, emergency planning and implementing an effective scrutiny function.

Jess Gibbons, Brighton and Hove City Council chief executive

Councillor Atkinson wanted to know how the move from a committee-based system to cabinet would affect next year’s report.

He said: “How, in terms of governance and the future, will we be able to ensure the cabinet system is working well in terms of transparency and openness?

“I speak as someone who supports the cabinet system idea. I wonder how this fits in with that and next year’s report, how that will dovetail with it.”

Chief executive Jess Gibbons said that next year’s reporting would make sure that the new systems were robust and had good governance.

On next year’s report, she said: “That will include what scrutiny is looking at … is that giving us the transparency? Are we confident that we have the governance in place?

“We need to be really robust as a council and this report comes through in the same way as under the committee system. We will say, is this system robust enough? Have we got good governance in place?”