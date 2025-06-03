Brighton and Hove recognised for leadership and bold action on climate

Brighton & Hove has been named one of the world’s leading cities on climate leadership and action.

The Carbon Disclosure Project, a global non-profit that assesses cities for how they manage environmental impacts, has scored Brighton & Hove an A grade for its work for the second year running.

To score an A, councils must demonstrate best practice and ambitious goals on adapting to climate change, reducing its effects, improving the environment and enhancing the economy.

This includes having strategic plans in place to ensure actions will reduce climate impacts on people, businesses and organisations.

Brighton & Hove is one of 48 cities in Europe, and only 25 in the UK, to achieve the score.

Tim Rowkins, Deputy Leader of the council and Cabinet lead for Net Zero, said: “We’ve been working hard to improve our data and create evidence-based plans to address our biggest climate challenges, from decarbonising our energy system and improving air quality to adapting our infrastructure to severe weather and creating more green space to restore nature and biodiversity.

“As well as giving us local insight for decision making, our evidence base is also crucial for establishing the investment and delivery models required to decarbonise at scale. By having a clear plan based on evidence, we have a much better insight into what needs to be done to achieve the greatest impact, not only for the council but the whole city.

“It’s incredibly valuable to be recognised by an organisation like CDP, which undertakes independent assessments of what public authorities are doing and can point the way forward for us to achieve more for our city’s environment and the people who live and work here.”

The score was awarded for 2024, when the council published the city’s first Decarbonisation Pathways Study. This sets out how Brighton & Hove can fully decarbonise its energy system, with energy-efficient and low-carbon homes, businesses and transport.

Looking ahead, Brighton & Hove is developing plans for a solar farm, introducing food waste collections, publishing a refreshed circular economy action plan,, decarbonising schools and other public buildings, and improving the energy performance of council homes.

Find out more about the Decarbonisation Pathways Study and Brighton & Hove’s work on net zero: https://www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/net-zero/

More information on the Carbon Disclosure Project and its A list scores for cities, states and regions: https://cdp.net/en/data/scores