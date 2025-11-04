Brighton council flats plans to go before committee

Plans for new council flats on the northern part of the Sackville Trading Estate are due to go before councillors on Wednesday (5 November)

Brighton and Hove City Council is seeking planning permission for a £50 million project to demolish the existing buildings and build 306 homes in blocks ranging from five to 10 storeys high.

Subject to grant funding, the council proposes to let 183 of the flats for a “social rent”. The Hyde housing association is expected to market 123 homes for shared ownership.

A report to the council’s Planning Committee said that the general layout, form and height of the proposed blocks followed a previously approved scheme for a care community.

It was approved in August 2020 as part of the Moda planning application to build more than 500 flats for commercial rent on the Sackville Trading Estate and Coal Yard land.

The latest scheme would be for 109 one-bedroom flats, 137 with two bedrooms, 58 with three bedrooms and two with four bedrooms.

The report backed the scheme, subject to agreement on transport improvements, street trees and “affordable” housing.

Eight objections have been sent to the council and eight representations in support of the plans.

Objectors, including Independent councillor Samer Bagaeen, who represents Westdene and Hove Park ward, raised concerns about loss of privacy, the height of the proposed buildings, extra traffic and congestion and “over-development”.

Councillor Bagaeen objected “on the grounds of bad design, high density and poor community infrastructure provision associated with the scheme”.

He said: “I appreciate that there was a planning permission on this site for an extra care community but the nature of that development stands in stark contrast to what is proposed.

“The result (is) that existing community, social and physical infrastructure would struggle to cope with the volume service uplift required by the new development.”

An anonymous objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “Almost all apartments will have multiple residents of a very different age demographic (to the original care community).

“Residents will be much more likely to be disruptive to the surrounding area and drive a car.

“Affordable housing is an important part of any city but I don’t believe introducing it into an area that is already established as a close-knit family district will have an overall positive impact.”

Supporters include Labour councillor Jackie O’Quinn, who represents Goldsmid ward, and the Labour MP for Hove and Portslade, Peter Kyle.

Councillor O’Quinn said: “This is a very welcome application as the city needs more affordable homes and also social housing which this development will offer.

“This is an ideal location for such homes as it is near to retail centres, recreation facilities and the rail and bus links are excellent.”

Mr Kyle said: “I have been following the plans for 306 affordable homes on the northern plot at Hove Central and I am very supportive.

“The addition of these homes will add a good balance to the area and will provide some much-needed accommodation in a very expensive part of our city.”

An anonymous supporter, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “I am fortunate enough to be a homeowner but I have children and nieces/nephews who desperately want to stay in Brighton/Hove, having grown up in the city.

“They, like many young people in the city, desperately need more housing – of all types – to increase the supply of property in the city.”

The Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Wednesday (5 November). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.