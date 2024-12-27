Brighton councillors support baby box partnership with charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A baby box scheme to support up to 100 new families from Brighton and Hove’s most deprived communities has won backing from councillors.

The scheme, proposed by Labour councillor Bruno De Oliveira, would involve Brighton and Hove City Council working with charities and voluntary organisations to provide essential items for newborns.

Councillors supported the prospect of working with health professionals and community organisations to deliver the baby boxes.

The baby box scheme was pioneered in Finland in 1938, reducing its then high mortality rate. A programme was started in Scotland in 2017.

At a meeting of the full council on Thursday (19 December), Councillor De Oliveira said that infant mortality rates had risen among the most deprived from 3.8 to 3.9 per 1,000 live births.

He said: “Let us lead with compassion, with conviction and with an unwavering commitment to fairness. Let us make baby boxes not just an initiative but a cornerstone in the fight against health disparities.”

Fellow Labour councillor Joy Robinson was visibly moved when she said that the important thing about baby boxes was saving lives. She said: “We’re not asking for funding from our revenue account in these tight times.

“We’re asking officers to investigate the possibility of working with the voluntary sector to distribute these to the 100 most in need.

“We’re suggesting that collaboration with charities is undertaken and likely to achieve the best outcomes.”

Green councillor Ellen McLeay welcomed the idea of a small rollout but highlighted the need for other NHS support and local services for new mothers.

Councillor McLeay said: “The Royal College of Midwives has welcomed baby boxes but highlighted more midwives are needed to support women.

“There is a shortage of 2,600 midwives in England, with women missing out on vital time with midwives when important information and support is given on smoking, nutrition and breastfeeding.”

Conservative councillor Emma Hogan said that no parent should have to endure the death of a child as she recognised the slight increase in infant mortality rates, particularly in different areas.

Councillor Hogan said: “I’m aware of other charities in the city working very effectively with young children to provide essentials. I, of course, refer to the charity Pelican Parcels, who have very successfully achieved this.

“We therefore support this initiative and also the need to look to the third sector in the first instance to provide this.”

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh said that she had run a food bank from her home for four years and told councillors that she had put packages together for six newborn babies.

She said: “I really do hope this initiative is not treading on Pelican Parcels’ toes. I wouldn’t want to upset them.”

Councillors are due to visit Pelican Parcels in January.